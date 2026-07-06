Watch: Frustrated MEGADETH Fans Throw Plastic Cups Toward Stage Following Band's Last-Minute Lisbon Concert Cancelation

MEGADETH was forced to cancel its July 5 appearance at the EvilLive festival due to "technical issues" beyond the band's control.

On Sunday, the band took to social media to share the following statement: "Due to technical issues beyond our control, we are saddened and frustrated to share with you that we will not be able to perform tonight in Lisbon.

"We never want to let you down...and we are just as disappointed as you are with this situation.

"We look forward to returning to give you the show you deserve."

One fan who attended the event, Rodrigo Neto, tells BLABBERMOUTH.NET that the stage "appeared to be completely ready" for MEGADETH's performance around 20 minutes before the band's scheduled start (8:50 p.m.). "However, the band never came on stage.

"After the scheduled start time passed, I noticed an increasing amount of unusual technical activity," Rodrigo said. "Crew members repeatedly tested guitars, microphones and other equipment. The background music stopped for a while, raising the crowd's expectation that the show was about to begin, but then it unexpectedly came back on.

"One detail that stood out to me was seeing several members of MEGADETH's technical crew walking quickly through the audience with flashlights toward the FOH [front of house] mixing area. From my seat, it looked as though they were attempting to troubleshoot a serious technical issue.

"After approximately 30 minutes of troubleshooting, at around 9:20 p.m., an announcement was made informing the audience that MEGADETH's performance had been cancelled and that Marilyn Manson's set would be delayed.

"The crowd reacted with shock and frustration," Rodrigo added. "Many people booed loudly, chanted for refunds and threw plastic cups toward the stage while the crew began dismantling the equipment. At one point, one of the stage curtains was closed, apparently to shield the technicians from objects being thrown. Food and merchandise stands also began closing shortly afterwards."

Video of plastic cups being thrown toward the stage while the MEGADETH crew was dismantling the equipment following the cancelation of the band's appearance at EvilLive can be seen below.

MEGADETH is continuing to tour in support of its final studio album, "Megadeth", which debuted at the top of the U.S. album chart after earning 73,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending January 29, according to Luminate. The bulk of that sum was driven by pure album sales (purchases of physical and digital copies of the album),totaling 69,000. The follow-up to "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was released via MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label.

MEGADETH also claimed the top spot in Australia (highest previous position No. 2) and Austria (highest previous position No. 8). Other top five spots included No. 2 in Finland (and No. 1 physical),Sweden (plus No. 1 physical; highest previous position No. 9),and Belgium (highest previous position: No. 6); No. 3 in both the U.K. and Germany (highest previous position No. 6); No. 4 in the Netherlands (highest previous position No. 7); and No. 5 in both Italy (highest previous position No. 15) and New Zealand (highest chart position ever).

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" sold 48,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked MEGADETH's eighth top 10-charting album.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown To Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

For its final album, MEGADETH once again worked with Chris Rakestraw, a producer, mixer and engineer who previously worked on MEGADETH's last two LPs, the aforementioned "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" and "Dystopia".

Last August, MEGADETH announced its plans to retire with a farewell album and tour.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Mustaine explained in a social media post. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now."

Mustaine has since clarified that MEGADETH's farewell run of shows could last "for another three to five years".

MEGADETH was founded in 1983 after Mustaine was kicked out of METALLICA, a band he was a part of for less than a year.

MEGADETH released its debut album, "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!", in 1985.