Watch: GEDDY LEE Joined By ALEX LIFESON At Portsmouth Stop Of U.K. Book Tour

Geddy Lee was joined by his RUSH bandmate Alex Lifeson at the Portsmouth, United Kingdom stop of the bassist/vocalist's "My Effin' Life In Conversation" tour on December 17 at the Portsmouth Guildhall. They were later joined on stage by journalist Phil Wilding.

Previous U.K. shows have had guests Nicky Wire of MANIC STREET PREACHERS, Melissa Auf Der Maur of HOLE/SMASHING PUMPKINS and comedian Phil Jupitus, with Lifeson also making an appearance at the December 18 show in London.

"My Effin' Life In Conversation" sees Lee bring to life his memoir "My Effin' Life", which was released on November 14 on HarperCollins.

The North American leg of Lee's "My Effin' Life In Conversation" tour kicked off on November 13 in New York and made 13 additional stops before wrapping up in Lee's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Massey Hall on December 7.

Lee's Portsmouth appearance was a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rose, Geddy gave his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood to a dive into the history of RUSH; from the determined pursuit of music to the personal memories with his lifelong friends and bandmates, Lifeson and Neil Peart. Lee read key passages from "My Effin' Life"; he then shared thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans then had the chance to participate in a special question-and-answer session, with Geddy answering their questions directly.

"My Effin' Life", which was edited Noah Eaker, is 512 pages and is available as a hardcover or as an e-book.

The book charts Lee's story from his humble beginnings outside Toronto in the 1950s and 1960s to achieving worldwide success with one of the biggest rock bands of all time.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, Lee was asked if he has any regrets. He replied: "I do have regrets. I regret how much time I spent away from my son. I regret what I put my wife through and how much she had to carry. And that plays into where I'm at now. I will not do anything without her consideration. Our time together is untouchable."

As for career regrets, Geddy said he didn't have any. "I was the luckiest effin' guy to be able to work with the greatest partners and play the exact kind of music we wanted to play and get away with it for over 40 years," he explained.

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and some annoying bloke on the penultimate night of Geddys' "My Effin' Life" in conversation... Posted by Geoff Clarke on Wednesday, December 20, 2023