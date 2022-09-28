Watch GEEZER BUTLER, LARS ULRICH, SEBASTIAN BACH And DAVE GROHL Cover BLACK SABBATH At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In L.A.

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich and former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach joined Dave Grohl and some of his FOO FIGHTERS bandmates on stage at last night's (Tuesday, September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California to perform two classic SABBATH songs: "Paranoid" and "Supernaut". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

After celebrating Hawkins's memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3),last night's gig saw many of rock, heavy metal and pop music's biggest names unite in honor of Hawkins, who died earlier this year while on tour with the FOO FIGHTERS. Among the musicians who appeared at the Los Angeles event were QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee, SOUNDGARDEN's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk and RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Kesha.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales are benefiting charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts united several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

Taylor Hawkins Los Angeles tribute concert setlist:

Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes

01. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus FOO FIGHTERS

02. Cherry Bomb (RUNAWAYS cover)

03. Bad Reputation

CHEVY METAL

04. Riff Raff (AC/DC cover)

05. Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Yes cover) (featuring Jon Davison)

06. "Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (featuring Kesha)

COATTAIL RIDERS / Greg Kurstin / Rufus Taylor / Justin Hawkins

07. Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins cover)

08. It's Over

09. Something About You (LEVEL 42 cover) (featuring Mark King)

10. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (THE DARKNESS cover)

James Gang

11. Walk Away

12. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

13. Funk #49 (featuring Dave Grohl)

Mark Ronson / Andrew Watt / Roger Manning / Dave Grohl

14. Right On Down The Line (Gerry Rafferty cover)

THEM CROOKED VULTURES / Greg Kurstin

15. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (ELTON JOHN cover)

16. Dead End Friends

17. Long Slow Goodbye (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen / Josh Freese / Justin Hawkins / Dave Grohl

18. Panama (VAN HALEN cover)

19. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN cover)

DEF LEPPARD / FOO FIGHTERS

20. Rock Of Ages

21. Photograph (featuring Miley Cyrus)

Nikki Sixx / Tommy Lee / Derek Day / FOO FIGHTERS

22. Live Wire

23. Home Sweet Home

Elliot Easton / FOO FIGHTERS / Josh Homme

24. Shake It Up (THE CARS cover)

25. Just What I Needed

Nancy Wilson / Pink / FOO FIGHTERS / John Theodore

26. Barracuda (HEART cover)

Stewart Copeland / FOO FIGHTERS

27. Next to You (THE POLICE cover)

28. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (THE POLICE cover) (featuring Jon Davison)

Alanis Morissette / Chris Chaney / Chad Smith / FOO FIGHTERS

29. You Oughta Know

Sebastian Bach / Geezer Butler / Lars Ulrich / FOO FIGHTERS

30. Supernaut (BLACK SABBATH cover)

31. Paranoid (BLACK SABBATH cover)

RUSH

32. 2112 Part I: Overture (featuring Dave Grohl)

33. Working Man (featuring Chad Smith)

34. YYZ (featuring Danny Carey)

Matt Cameron / Kim Thayil / Krist Novoselic / Taylor Momsen / Pat Smear / Dave Grohl

35. The Day I Tried To Live (SOUNDGARDEN cover)

36. Black Hole Sun (SOUNDGARDEN cover)

QUEEN / FOO FIGHTERS

37. We Will Rock You

38. I'm In Love With My Car (featuring Rufus Taylor)

39. Under Pressure (featuring Justin Hawkins)

40. Somebody To Love (featuring Pink)

41. Love Of My Life

FOO FIGHTERS

42. All My Life

43. The Pretender (featuring Pink)

44. Walk (with featuring Barker)

45. Low (with featuring Cameron)

46. This Is A Call (featuring Brad Wilk)

47. The Sky Is a Neighborhood (featuring Pat Wilson)

48. Creep (RADIOHEAD cover, featuring Dave Chapelle)

49. Run (featuring Omar Hakim)

50. Best Of You (featuring Rufus Taylor)

51. My Hero (featuring Shane Hawkins)

52. I'll Stick Around (featuring Shane Hawkins)

53. Everlong (featuring Chad Smith)