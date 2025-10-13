Watch: GENE SIMMONS Officiates Wedding Of CHARLIE BENANTE And CARLA HARVEY In Las Vegas

ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante and his longtime girlfriend, former BUTCHER BABIES and current THE VIOLENT HOUR vocalist Carla Harvey, tied the knot yesterday (Sunday, October 12) at The Secret Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. KISS bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons officiated the ceremony, which was attended by more than 200 guests, including members of KISS, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DREAM THEATER and NICKELBACK.

"The wedding is like an elegant Russ Meyer movie with a rock and roll twist," Benante told People.

"The initial idea was a small, intimate wedding with just a few friends and family, but we knew that we would not be able to get away with a small wedding once other friends heard about it," Benante added. "We just want our closest in a room together celebrating."

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, who attended the wedding, shared a few photos and video clips from the event, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "A fun rockin' time was had by all last night at Charlie and Carla Benante's beautiful Wedding. Gene officiated, Elvis appeared, Las Vegas Show girls entertained. There was great music, delicious food, an elaborate drone show in the sky above while everyone danced. Thank you Charlie and Carla for an amazing evening in Las Vegas. #charliebenante".

You can see photos of the wedding at People.com.

Benante and Harvey got engaged in January 2024 at a U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In a 2021 interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Benante was asked how he met Harvey. He responded: "Actually, we met at… Well, she says we met earlier, but I don't remember it. She says she interviewed me at the [Revolver] Golden Gods Awards, but I don't remember it, but she does have a picture of it, so I know I was there. And then we played a festival in San Bernardino [California] together. I think it was — it could have been Knotfest. And then afterwards, our manager said, 'Oh, the BUTCHER BABIES, they covered one of your songs for this, blah, blah, blah,' and I'm, like, 'Oh, cool.' And then, that's how I ended up meeting her, at that show. And we were both kind of interested in the same type of things — like, goofy, nerdy shit. But at the time, we were both kind of involved in marriages and stuff, and that was it. We would e-mail here and there, 'Hey, did you check out this book?' or, 'Did you see that?' And then that was it. I didn't talk to her for a bit. And then one day, I was in L.A. making a record, and I hit her up, and I said, 'You wanna meet around here, go get a coffee or something?' And, she turned me down. And then I hit her back up a little bit later, and she's, like, 'Okay, I've to gotta go to the art store in that area. Do you wanna come with me? And we ended up going to an art store. And that was it."

Later that same year, Carla spoke to Shows I Go To about what it was like to spend a couple of years with Charlie at home in Illinois during the early days of the pandemic. She said: "It was so awesome to be able to create art together [with Charlie] during the pandemic. We created art and music. It brings your relationship to a different level of intimacy. I think when you can create things together or just be in a shared space together and create art side by side together. It's a really beautiful thing. And I'm glad that we had the pandemic to give us that opportunity. It was an awful time for many people. And yes, we lost our main source of income. But we also found out what it's meant to just kind of have our family life back. Neither of us have been home that much during the course of our relationship, and to be settled in a place together for a couple of years now — it has been such a gift."

Benante and Harvey first went public with their relationship in March 2019 after dating for at least three years.

Back in 2015, Charlie named BUTCHER BABIES' sophomore album, "Take It Like A Man", one of his favorite releases of the year.

Benante has a 19-year-old daughter, Mia Charley Benante, from a previous marriage.

Harvey made a guest appearance on Benante's covers album, "Silver Linings", which was released in May 2021 via Megaforce Records. The 14-track effort featured an all-star cast of "who's who" in the thrash, metal, and rock worlds, with all cuts culled from Benante's acclaimed "quarantine jam" video series.

Benante co-wrote the songs and plays all the instruments on the debut THE VIOLENT HOUR EP, which was released in July via Megaforce Records.