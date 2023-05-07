Watch: GENE SIMMONS Performs With BRUCE KULICK And ERIC SINGER At 'An Evening With' VIP Event In Las Vegas

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was joined by KISS drummer Eric Singer and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick for a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 6) as part of Gene's weekend-long VIP event.

The May 5-7 event dubbed "An Evening With Gene Simmons" is being held at the Rio Hotel & Casino, home of the Kiss By Monster Mini Golf And World Museum attraction.

Two-day tickets cost $4,955 and include a dinner at the hotel's 50th-floor VooDoo Steak, pieces of Simmons's personal collection of KISS memorabilia, a commemorative plate and a performance by Simmons's band in the Kiss By Monster Mini Golf space.

"This is for a limited number of people, 100, maybe 200, and real fans," Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal when the event was first announced in March. "We're going to close the doors and spend quality time with the fans for a full day. We are taking over the entire restaurant."

Bruce, who joined KISS in 1984 and accompanied the band on the "Animalize" tour and continued with them until the reunion tour, shared a photo from the event on his Facebook page, saying that singer/bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz, who play with him in his solo band and are also members of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, joined him and Simmons for the performance, as did guitarist Brent Woods, who plays in Sebastian Bach's solo band.

"Gene Simmons invited Todd Kerns, Eric Singer, Brent Woods, Brent Fitz and I to perform with him today at his event," Kulick wrote. "The mentalist Gerry McCambridge opened the show. It was KISSTORY, and the fans loved it! What a show!!"

The final shows of KISS's last tour — two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York — will take place in early December.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Paul Stanley (vocals, guitar),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

