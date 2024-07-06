Watch: GEORGE LYNCH Joins STEPHEN PEARCY For Performance Of RATT's 'Round And Round' At BAY CITY FIREWORKS FESTIVAL

Legendary guitarist George Lynch (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB) joined Stephen Pearcy on stage during the RATT singer's July 5 concert at the Bay City Fireworks Festival in Bay City, Michigan to perform the RATT classic "Round And Round".

Stephen has since shared video of Lynch's appearance, and wrote in a description accompanying the YouTube release of the clip: "After a sudden thunderstorm during the George Lynch set, the Bay City Fireworks Festival was ready to cancel headliner & birthday boy Stephen Pearcy due to safety concerns. FLASH FLOODS and terrencial downpour blew through the Festival for aprox 1 hour. Then suddenly, the clouds cleared just in time for Stephen's 8pm set, and what started as an almost canceled show ended up being an 80's reunion for 2 of the eras' biggest names. The Stephen Pearcy Birthday Bash and The Bay City Fireworks Festival ended its 2-day event with a Bang and a Night to Remember for 80's fans everywhere!"

In a 2019 interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, George confirmed that he had received an offer to play with RATT in 2018 following Warren DeMartini's most recent departure from the group. "We were talking about it," he said. "But they wanted a hired-gun guy that was working for a not-great salary. And I'm not that guy. I've never been a hired-gun guy. If you want me, I'll be part of the band and I will write songs and I will be an integral part — one of the big cogs in the wheel — but if you want a hired gun, I'm sure you can get somebody to do that. But that's not me. And that's where it fell apart. The guy they got" apparently referring to Jordan Ziff — "is unbelievable. I've played gigs with this guy. He's fucking amazing."

Lynch went on to say that he thinks he would have made for a respectable replacement for DeMartini, who had a short stint with DOKKEN in the early 1990s when Lynch was out of the band. "It would have worked, I think — outside of personalities and politics of being in that band, 'cause they're probably worse than DOKKEN [when it comes to internal] issues," George said. "So that's something I probably wouldn't have enjoyed and wanted to get involved in. But if it was a clean situation where it didn't have a bunch of drama… Musically, I'm very confident I would have been a good fit. [Warren and I] have similar styles, obviously, and kind of come from the same place. I get what he's doing. We go for kind of the same tone. I think it would have worked in a way. It would have been a little different, but it would have been a decent fit, I think."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier were the sole remaining original members in RATT's most recent lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on 2010's "Infestation" album, and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.