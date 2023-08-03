  • facebook
Watch: GHOST Kicks Off Summer 2023 U.S. Tour In Concord

August 3, 2023

GHOST kicked off its summer 2023 U.S. tour last night (Wednesday, August 2) at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Support on the "Re-Imperatour" is coming from fellow Swedes AMON AMARTH.

GHOST's setlist for the Concord show was as follows:

01. Kaisarion
02. Rats
03. Spillways
04. From The Pinnacle To The Pit
05. Cirice
06. Absolution
07. Ritual
08. Call Me Little Sunshine
09. Con Clavi Con Dio
10. Watcher In The Sky
11. Year Zero
12. He Is
13. Miasma
14. Mary On A Cross
15. Mummy Dust
16. Respite On The Spitalfields

Encore:

17. Kiss the Go-Goat
18. Dance Macabre
19. Square Hammer

Fan-filmed video can be found below.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date trek will stop in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's September 11 and September 12 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

GHOST release an "extended" box-set edition of the band's latest album, "Impera", on July 28.

GHOST's fifth album, "Impera" sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

"Impera" was released in March 2022. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Six of GHOST's albums have charted on the Billboard 200: "Infestissumam" (No. 28, 2013); "If You Have Ghost" EP (No. 87, 2013); "Meliora" (No. 8, 2015); "Popestar" EP (No. 16, 2016); "Prequelle" (No. 3, 2018); and "Impera" (No. 2, 2022).

This past May, GHOST released "Phantomime", a five-song EP which sees the Swedish occult rockers offering takes on IRON MAIDEN's "Phantom Of The Opera", GENESIS's "Jesus He Knows Me", TELEVISION's "See No Evil", THE STRANGLERS' "Hanging Around" and Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)".

GHOST is no stranger to covers, having previously tackled material originally written and recorded by THE BEATLES ("Here Comes The Sun"), ABBA ("I'm A Marionette"), DEPECHE MODE ("Waiting For The Night"), Roky Erickson ("If You Have Ghosts"), METALLICA ("Enter Sandman"), PET SHOP BOYS ("It's A Sin") and EURYTHMICS ("Missionary Man"), among others.

