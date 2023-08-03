NICOLAS CAGE's Son WES CAGE To Release New Solo Single 'The Wolf'

Solo rock artist Wes Cage, son of Nicolas Cage, has inked a deal with Pavement Entertainment in preparation for his upcoming single "The Wolf". This standalone hit was co-written with Keith Wallen of BREAKING BENJAMIN and will offer a first taste of Cage's new music.

"The Wolf" drops on October 27, 2023, and is available for pre-save on all streaming platforms.

"The music we're doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released," says Cage. "Lyrically, 'The Wolf' touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organization, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness."

Cage deals in myth, mysticism, and madness, conjuring deep connections with the unseen through the timeless power of primal sounds. Visually, the video for "The Wolf" epitomizes Cage's exploration of darkness, as seen in the trailer below.

By his own admission, battles with addiction once saw him digging his own grave. An advocate for recovery who went to the depths of despair and emerged that much stronger, Cage's music speaks with a wisdom beyond his years, shaped by hardened experience.

Now a dedicated family man in his early 30s, Cage embarks on a courageous new chapter, creating ambitious hard rock no less lacking in authenticity or edge but designed to connect on a bigger scale. His music is equal parts reflective and inventive, with hooks that resonate with diverse crowds.

Back in 2014, Wes released a heavy metal single, "Tell Me Why (Matriarch Of Misery)". At the time, the track was expected to appear on Wes's debut solo album, which had the working title of "Prehistoric Dichotomy".

In a 2014 interview with Journey Of A Frotnman, Wes spoke about how he and his dad bond over music. He said: "The last concert we went to was MÖTLEY CRÜE in Vegas where Tommy Lee almost started a fight with me. [Laughs] We went to see LACUNA COIL with ROB ZOMBIE [when] they played together. That was great. I want to show him AMON AMARTH; that's one band that I really want him to get into because we both have a love for Viking mythology and anything Norse."

He continued: "My dad has always liked NINE INCH NAILS; that was always on in the house. He listens to a lot of ROB ZOMBIE. He was also playing a lot of classical music such as Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and Chopin. All these outstanding composers were playing throughout the house. I think that's maybe what molded me the most and brought me to wanting to compose.

"When I was eighteen, I binged on nonstop symphonic classical music. I did not stop listening to counterpoint and things that I wanted to branch into a little more and Beethoven helped with that."

Wes was previously the frontman of the California-based black metal band EYES OF NOCTUM.