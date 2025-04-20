PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On 'Last Resort': 'That Song Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving'

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who will turn 49 in July, was asked if he can see himself performing into his seventies and eighties. The California-based singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm taking this thing a decade at a time. I'm wrapping up my forties here in the next couple years, and I can definitely see us taking this into our fifties, for sure. And we will do this a decade at time."

He continued: "I've gotta take care of my physical health, I've gotta take care of my voice. Me, staying sober is paramount to that. I've just celebrated 13 years free from alcohol, so that's a huge milestone for me. And I will stay on that path because for me to drink is to die, essentially. And I love what I do. I love stepping on that stage. And being out here on 'Rise Of The Roach', this tour [with RISE AGAINST] in particular, it's really, honestly, reinvigorated my love for the stage and this connection because we've leveled up and we've elevated this thing to another place that we haven't been in a long time. And I look at it with gratitude, and I'm so thankful to still be in the game and really making an impact. It's popping off the hinges right now. And we're 25 years into the game. So, I've definitely got more gas in the tank."

Jacoby also talked about PAPA ROACH's hit song "Last Resort", which originally appeared on the band's breakthrough album "Infest". The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.

"Oh, man. It is a cult classic, a bestseller," he said. "It's just one of those that sits right in the fabric of rock and roll very nicely, and I'm so grateful that it just continues to get celebrated and it gets placed in all kinds of TV shows. People refer to it. It's like meme core. It rips through the Internet on a regular basis. We see it continually spin on our streaming. It still pops off, and I'm just over the top. I'm stoked about it every time. It gets me pumped up.

"I'll say one of my favorite placements of all time that that song has been in — there was a movie, it's one of my favorite movies. It's called 'Training Day'," Jacoby continued. "It's got Denzel Washington in it, which is one of my favorite actors. And there's a scene in the movie where the song's on the radio, and I just was, like… Having it in such an iconic film that I was a — I loved the film itself, but to also have Denzel in the film, it was just one of those moments where I had to pinch myself and just go, 'Oh, is this real life?'

"And, yeah, man, that song is the gift that keeps on giving," Shaddix added. "And [I'm] so grateful to have a song that has stuck through the test of time, if that's the right saying. But yeah, man. Cult classic, bestseller, baby. Let's go."

Last month, PAPA ROACH released a brand-new version of its latest single, "Even If It Kills Me", via the band's own label, New Noize Records/ADA. The group and Joshua Landry again produced "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

"Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" is a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH recently completed the European leg of the "Rise Of The Roach" tour. The trek saw PAPA ROACH bring its biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast music catalogue, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band's iconic breakthrough album "Infest". Special guests for the global tour were WAGE WAR in Europe and include RISE AGAINST and UNDEROATH in the U.S.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, their most recent, 2022's "Ego Trip", on their own label New Noize Records.