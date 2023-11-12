Watch: GLENN HUGHES And CHAD SMITH Perform DEEP PURPLE Classics In São Paulo, Brazil

According to Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, Glenn Hughes was joined by Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) during his performance last night (Saturday, November 11) at the VIP Station in São Paulo, Brazil. Smith played the DEEP PURPLE classics "Highway Star" and "Burn" with the former PURPLE bassist/vocalist, who kicked off the South American leg of his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn" tour on November 1 in Limeira. Fan-filmed video of Smith's appearance can be seen below.

In a 2016 interview with Hardrock Haven, Hughes stated about Smith: "You can't stop him. It's like everything I do, he's on it. If it's solo, he's on it. He's my best friend and he's the greatest drummer in the world. He's just truly one of the greatest guys I've ever met."

Last month, Hughes told Igor Miranda about his plans to write and record the long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 solo album "Resonate": "I am preparing to go in the studio next year, sometime in the summer. I'm preparing the songs in the next couple of months. I have a few ideas, and when I go in the studio, I'll be ready to go."

Asked how "Resonate" has aged for him musically since its release seven years ago, Glenn said: "I love the album. It's one of my favorite albums. I think a lot of people across the world, the rock fans love that album. I was at home writing that album and I went to Copenhagen and I had a really great time making that album. And the next one hopefully will be as strong."

In September, Glenn told the "Iron City Rocks" podcast about where he draws his lyrical inspiration from nowadays: "I don't write about politics. I write about the human condition. I write about how are we feeling, what are we going through, are we going to get through this — you know, acceptance, staying in the present moment. This is the big thing for me. People call it woke, awakening, if you will… For me, it's all about staying present in this moment right now, and I'm writing about that."

"Resonate" was released in November 2016 via Frontiers Music Srl. It featured Glenn's live solo band members, Søren Andersen (guitars and co-producer),Pontus Engborg (drums) and Lachy Doley (keyboards),in addition to longtime friend Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),who joined them in the studio for the opening and closing numbers.

During the "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live – Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn" tour, Glenn is performing DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and is also running through DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band".

Glenn's current solo band features Søren Andersen (guitar),Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 along with fellow DEEP PURPLE members Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Jon Lord, Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, spent more than three years recording and touring as the frontman of the supergroup THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn's BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION supergroup with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL) will release its recently completed fifth album in early 2024.

