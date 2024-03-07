Watch: GLENN HUGHES And JUSTIN HAWKINS Sing Karaoke Version Of Classic Power Ballad 'The Power Of Love'

During this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise, legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes and THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins teamed up for a karaoke performance of "The Power Of Love", a song co-written and originally recorded by American singer-songwriter Jennifer Rush in 1984 and later covered by Celine Dion. Video of their rendition can be seen below.

On Wednesday (March 6),Hawkins took to his Instagram to share a photo of Hughes performing with his solo band on Monsters Of Rock, and he included the following message: "Ok there are many great things to see on the @monstersofrockcruise but as soon as this guy opens his mouth to sing, I'm transfixed and there's nowhere I'd rather be.

"If you haven't seen @glennhughesonline perform, rectify that immediately. He is not human. He is something else. An absolutely extraordinary vocalist, and his bass playing Is perfection.

"What a band?! One of the best things I've ever seen! What's more, he's so full of love and positivity that you have to smile. Every aspect of this individual is inspiring.

"GOAT.

"I'm blown away. Can you tell?"

"The Power Of Love" was released as the fifth single from Rush's debut album, "Jennifer Rush", and has since also been covered by AIR SUPPLY and Laura Branigan.

Dion recorded "The Power Of Love" for her 1993 album "The Colour of My Love". It established her as a power ballad singer, and some critics thought her strong-but-vulnerable performance made it better than the original.

Dion's version peaked at No. 1 in the United States, Canada, and Australia, and hit Top 10 in several more countries in 1994. The song has been translated into several languages, becoming a pop standard.