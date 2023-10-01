  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: GLENN HUGHES, ROBIN ZANDER, LZZY HALE, MATT SORUM And GILBY CLARKE Perform At Private Party In Brazil

October 1, 2023

Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE),Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES) are among the musicians who performed at a private party Saturday night (September 30) in Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil. The event was staged by Sthorm, a mission-driven special unit leveraging blockchain technologies for the advancement and dissemination of social and environmentally applied sciences.

Among the songs that were performed at the show were the following:

* "You Could Be Mine" (GUNS N' ROSES)
* "Highway Star" (DEEP PURPLE)
* "Smoke On The Water" (DEEP PURPLE)
* "The Flame" (CHEAP TRICK)
* "It's A Long Way To The Top" (AC/DC)
* "Fall To Pieces" (VELVET REVOLVER)
* "Rebel Rebel" (DAVID BOWIE)
* "Rebel Yell" (BILLY IDOL)

Sorum is the co-founder of Sthorm, which has been described as a global hub of future-minded entrepreneurs, scientists, cypherpunks, and artists collaborating to drive disruptive solutions that have a genuine impact on society.

Sorum, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion, which features singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The 62-year-old musician, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Matt was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and McKagan attended the ceremony, while Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

Find more on Deep purple
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).