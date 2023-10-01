Watch: GLENN HUGHES, ROBIN ZANDER, LZZY HALE, MATT SORUM And GILBY CLARKE Perform At Private Party In Brazil

Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE),Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES) are among the musicians who performed at a private party Saturday night (September 30) in Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil. The event was staged by Sthorm, a mission-driven special unit leveraging blockchain technologies for the advancement and dissemination of social and environmentally applied sciences.

Among the songs that were performed at the show were the following:

* "You Could Be Mine" (GUNS N' ROSES)

* "Highway Star" (DEEP PURPLE)

* "Smoke On The Water" (DEEP PURPLE)

* "The Flame" (CHEAP TRICK)

* "It's A Long Way To The Top" (AC/DC)

* "Fall To Pieces" (VELVET REVOLVER)

* "Rebel Rebel" (DAVID BOWIE)

* "Rebel Yell" (BILLY IDOL)

Sorum is the co-founder of Sthorm, which has been described as a global hub of future-minded entrepreneurs, scientists, cypherpunks, and artists collaborating to drive disruptive solutions that have a genuine impact on society.

Sorum, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion, which features singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The 62-year-old musician, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Matt was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and McKagan attended the ceremony, while Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.