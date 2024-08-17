Watch: GREAT WHITE's MARK KENDALL Pays Tribute To JACK RUSSELL, Calls Him 'The Greatest Singer Ever'

GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall has paid tribute to the band's original singer Jack Russell, who died at the age of 63.

During GREAT WHITE's August 16 concert at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, Illinois, Kendall addressed the crowd, saying: "I'm sure you've heard that our brother Jack Russell passed away. He was the greatest singer ever and we're grateful for everything he contributed to GREAT WHITE. And I know he's up in heaven and he's jamming right now with his band. So, we love Jack and tonight we'd like you to love him too."

When Russell's death was first announced on Thursday (August 15),GREAT WHITE released the following statement via social media: "Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell. We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever. His love for the fans and his sons went unmatched, as was his own love for rock music.

"What do you say about someone that was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks. All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts. It was a privilege and joy to share the stage with him -many shows, many miles, and maximum rock. In the studio, Jack was amazing. He always came ready to work. And work hard, he did. Jack stayed until he got the best performance for each song. He brought the same excellence to every show. The consistency of his live performances were always beyond comparison.

"Rest In Peace, to one of rock's biggest champions."

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement. The statement read: "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell — father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.

"Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.

"Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.

"Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.

"His family asks for privacy at this time."

The news of Jack's passing came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

"To my fans and friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road," Russell said in a statement on July 17. "After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

Lewy body dementia is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Lewy body dementia impacts memory, decision-making and ability to solve problems. It has led to motor and muscle weakness and rigidity. It also can cause sleep disorders and hallucinations.

Lewy body dementia is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease due to its early similarity to those other neurodegenerative diseases.

After actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life in August 2014, autopsy results revealed he was suffering from LBD.

Last month, Kendall reflected on Russell's departure from GREAT WHITE in an interview with Brazil's Alma Hard. "It was awful," Mark said. "We basically just said we wanted him to get well and be better, because he wasn't able to perform up to his potential because of addiction. And I myself have been sober for almost 16 years and I work with a lot of people that suffer and are struggling. I only work with people who need help. But some people, it's harder than others; the addiction just overwhelms them and they really have a hard time stopping. And I never take anyone's addiction personal."

Mark continued: "Jack Russell has never done anything to hurt me. He just had an addiction. He's still a brother. It's unfortunate because he's such a talent. He had one of the best rock voices ever. He could sing anything — beautiful ballads, anything hard, heavy-hitting. He had the range, good-quality voice — just the greatest ever. So it was a little tough because we made a band together, just me and him. When he first met me, he auditioned for my band and then he said, 'Why don't you and me get away from this deal and go make our own thing?' And so the brotherhood was just amazing from the get-go. And we created everything from nothing, just him and I, getting this bass player and that drummer and just plugging away and making music. So you hate for something to happen to where someone can't perform to their potential anymore. It's unfortunate. But we're just moving down the road. We, of course, wish him the best. I know he's really in a bad spot. So you've just gotta pray for people."

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was recently released via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.