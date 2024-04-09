Watch: HEART And JIMMY FALLON Perform 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' For Partial Eclipse

Legendary rock band HEART performed its classic song "Barracuda" on last night's (Monday, April 8) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Earlier in the day, HEART also teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon for a performance of Bonnie Tyler's 1980s hit "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" as a tribute to the solar eclipse that was seen by millions across North America.

"We have a special show tonight," Fallon said in introducing the "Total Eclipse" performance. "HEART is our musical guest and today is, obviously, the solar eclipse. So we thought we have to do what we have to do, we have to sing 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'."

The "Total Eclipse" musical performance was captured from the rooftop at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City where the total solar eclipse was technically not visible, although residents could see a 90% partial solar eclipse.

For the "Total Eclipse" performance, Fallon wore the special eclipse glasses and a public school uniform from Russell Mulcahy's official music video for "Total Eclipse Of The Heart", which landed on the Billboard charts in 1983.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington,.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART will return to the road for the first time in five years this spring on the "Royal Flush" tour. The trek, which will kick off April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, will feature CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg, while SQUEEZE will open a handful of HEART's summer European dates. HEART will also join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston and will make an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival on April 28.