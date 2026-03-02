Watch HEART Perform In Thackerville, Oklahoma During 2026 'Royal Flush' Tour

Fan-filmed video of HEART's entire February 27 concert at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma can be seen below (courtesy of Fake Fan channel on YouTube).

Featured songs:

00:00 Opening Video

02:58 Bebe Le Strange

06:37 Never

10:47 Love Alive

16:13 Little Queen

22:43 These Dreams

27:12 Crazy On You

33:44 Dog & Butterfly

38:30 The Rain Song (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

46:00 Edward (Nancy Wilson song)

51:30 Drum Solo

54:30 Magic Man

1:08:00 Won't Get Fooled Again (THE WHO cover)

1:07:10 Mistral Wind

1:14:20 Band Introductions

1:15:22 Straight On / Let's Dance

1:22:01 Alone / What About Love

1:28:53 The Ocean (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

1:36:36 Barracuda

In a recent interview with Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson discussed a possible follow-up to the band's latest album, 2016's "Beautiful Broken". She said: "I go through these phases. Like right now I'm in a phase of really feeling like creating some new songs. And I've got songs going on. But I feel like this is the perfect time for HEART — like this year, next year — to make a victory lap out of our legacy. So I figure we need to make one more HEART album. And especially with these players that we have in the lineup right now in this band. We're just really excited to play together, and there's no kind of limits on what we could kind of pull off as musicians. So I've got a few songs, and Ann's [Wilson, HEART singer and Nancy's sister] working with those guys in her side band right now writing other songs. But I think I'm gonna want to make the last HEART album and do the victory lap and make 2027 mainly about the HEART film, the HEART documentary."

Nancy also offered an update on the previously announced HEART biopic. The movie about the Seattle rock greats is being written and directed by Carrie Brownstein, of SLEATER-KINNEY and "Portlandia" fame, and is being produced for Amazon by Lynda Obst, who has produced more than 20 movies and TV shows, including "Interstellar", "Contact", "Sleepless In Seattle", "The Fisher King", "Flashdance"; Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt", TVLand's "Hot In Cleveland", SyFy's "Helix" and NBC's miniseries "The '60s".

"We've got a big movie, and we've got a final draft soon to read that Carrie Brownstein, actually, [is working on] — she did 'Portlandia', of SLEATER-KINNEY fame — she's a buddy and she's a good writer too," Nancy said. "And we've been working mainly with her… And it's so weird too, 'cause you kind of have to go, well, okay, who would be the actor that plays you?"Asked which actress she would like, in a perfect world, to play her, Nancy said: "For me, I mean, somebody like Elle Fanning. She's great. Florence Pugh would make an incredible Ann Wilson, I think. I don't know. It's just fun to think about anyway."

Asked if it is "weird" to "think of a victory lap", Nancy said: "Kind of, but then as the grandchildren start arriving, [it's] not as crazy to think about doing less of the big rock tour. I mean, it's entirely exhausting to do that travel. And when you're not quite as young and rubbery as you always were, going through almost 50 years-ish of doing that, you really get paid for the travel on those rock tours. The show itself is the thrill — the million thrills and the glory and that magic thing — and I would do that for free, and I probably will end up doing music somehow for as long as I can live. But the tour part, it's really rough on you."

Back in October 2023, Ann told the "Totally 80s" podcast about the HEART biopic: "I've seen a couple of drafts of the script. It's good. [Carrie's] a great writer. If anybody can capture the story of a couple of women in rock, it's probably Carrie, 'cause she's been there herself. And Lynda Obst is one of the producers."

Asked if she knows yet who is playing her and/or her sister Nancy, Ann said: "There've been a few things bandied about, but nothing solid yet."

Pressed about whom she would like to play her, and if she wants it be someone "who can sing," Ann said: "I'd like somebody who could sing, and then they could sing some, I could sing some. I think that my preference would be somebody young and brand new and fresh — somebody who's really got their shit together in terms of being into the script."

One actress who was interested in playing Ann in the film is Anne Hathaway, "but I don't think she's exactly right for it," Ann said in a November 2020 interview with the SiriusXM show "Volume West".

The movie will begin in the Wilson sisters' childhood and end in the '90s.

After taking a break from HEART for a couple of years after a family fallout in 2016, Nancy and Ann mended their complicated relationship and returned to touring.

The North American leg of HEART's "Royal Flush" tour was initially postponed in July 2024 after Ann went public with her cancer diagnosis. She later underwent surgery and got through a course of preventive chemotherapy before returning to the road.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.