Watch: I AM MORBID Kicks Off Fall 2024 U.S. Tour In Tampa

November 17, 2024

I AM MORBID, the band featuring former MORBID ANGEL members David Vincent (bass, vocals) and Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),kicked off the seventh annual "Devastation On The Nation" U.S. tour on Friday, November 15 at Orpheum in Tampa, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

I AM MORBID, which plays material from MORBID ANGEL's "Altars Of Madness" (1989),"Blessed Are The Sick" (1991),"Covenant" (1993) and "Domination" (1995) albums, was added as to this year's "Devastation On The Nation" tour after the previous headliner, MORBID ANGEL, pulled out of the trek "due to unforeseen circumstances", according to the tour organizers.

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

Prior to joining I AM MORBID, Sandoval had spent a few years recording and touring with TERRORIZER, whose latest studio album, "Caustic Attack", was released in October 2018 via The End Records.

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.

U.S. TourJust Announced!! #IAmMorbid to headline Devastation On The Nation Tour November 15 to December 14....

Posted by I Am Morbid on Friday, November 1, 2024

