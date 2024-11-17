  • facebook
BUCKCHERRY Wraps Up 10-Day Session For Next Studio Album: We 'Can't Wait To Share New Music With You In Spring 2025'

November 17, 2024

Earlier this month, Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY entered a Nashville studio with producer Marti Frederiksen to begin recording the band's eleventh album. On Friday, November 15, BUCKCHERRY issued an update on the recording process, writing on social media: "Today we wrap up an incredible 10 days in Nashville working on album number 11 with Marti Frederiksen. Love this part of the creative process when everything starts to come into focus and cannot WAIT to share new music with you in Spring of 2025! Stay tuned!"

Three months ago, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd spoke to the "Everblack" podcast about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2023 album "Vol. 10". He said: "We already got record eleven written. We have a few more songs that we've gotta… We're about three songs short, and we'll get that done. And we're gonna record in November. And we'll have our eleventh record out next year sometime, probably before the summer."

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In November 2023, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

Endurance Music Group has announced the January 17, 2025 release of the 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the double-platinum BUCKCHERRY album "15" on physical and digital formats. Released in 2005, the album featured the four-times-platinum single "Crazy Bitch" and the two-times-platinum single "Sorry". The deluxe edition will be released in North America on a two vinyl LP format featuring the album's 11 original songs as well as four bonus tracks recorded in 2005 and three newly recorded acoustic tracks by Todd and guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.)

The album is available for preorder in the U.S. at Amazon and at Real Gone Music.

Outside of North America, the album will be distributed by Earache Records on four exclusive LP colors, black vinyl and deluxe CD formats.

BUCKCHERRY will perform the "15" album in its entirety on all 2025 tour dates which begin in March.

Posted by Buckcherry on Friday, November 15, 2024

Find more on Buckcherry
