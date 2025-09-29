Watch: IN FLAMES' ANDERS FRIDÉN Joins VOLA On Stage In West Hollywood

Danish-Swedish quartet VOLA was joined by IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén on stage last night (Sunday, September 28) at the Roxy in West Hollywood, California for a performance of the song "Cannibal". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

The studio version of "Cannibal", which features Fridén on guest vocals, was included on VOLA's latest album, "Friend Of A Phantom", which came out in November 2024 via Mascot Records.

When "Cannibal" was first released as a single in September 2024, VOLA said in a statement: "VOLA's music is heavily shaped by melodic death metal, so having Anders Fridén from the legendary IN FLAMES featured on 'Cannibal' is a dream come true for us. We feel truly fortunate and are enormously proud of the result."

Fridén explained at the time how he got involved with the song, saying: "I have been a fan of VOLA since their first album. They are constantly evolving and, to me, are one of the most interesting bands out right now." He continued: "During the recording of our last album, I had the opportunity to meet the band and witness an incredible show at The Troubadour in L.A. Cut to a few months later, I was approached if I would be interested in being on a song for their next album. It was a yes without hesitation. It's an honor to be part of this monster of a song. Bang your head if you know what's good for you!"

VOLA elaborated on how the collaboration and song came about: "When we toured North America in the fall of 2023, Anders and Björn from IN FLAMES attended our concert at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. They came backstage before the show to chat with us, and it turned out they were big fans of the band. Quite a surreal experience, given that IN FLAMES have played a huge part in forming our musical DNA. When we came home from the tour, we dug deep into recording 'Friend Of A Phantom', and during that process, we began discussing whether 'Cannibal' would benefit from having guest vocals. We all agreed that having some really powerful screams in there would elevate the song, and having just created a bond with Anders meant that it was the easiest decision in the world to ask him if he wanted to be a part of the track. Anders quickly said yes to participate, and eventually, he both recorded vocals and came to Denmark to shoot the video with us. We were thrilled, to say the least!"

The song marries the euphoric and epic but complex and crushing sound that has become distinctively VOLA with a visually stunning video to accompany the song.

"Working with Vertigo and Riivata Visuals on the music video was incredible," VOLA adds. "We filmed the video in a gigantic hall in Denmark, with plenty of big lights and lasers, including a large triangle light at the back of the hall. To top it all off, Anders came to Denmark to join us and be part of the video. It was a fantastic experience, and the footage captured the heavy side of VOLA in its essence."

VOLA's 2025 North American headlining tour in support of "Friend Of A Phantom" launched on September 3 in Nashville, Tennessee and concluded in West Hollywood.

Prior to the LP's arrival, the quartet shared several singles, including "Paper Wolf", "Break My Lying Tongue", "I Don't Know How We Got Here" and the aforementioned "Cannibal".

Earlier this year, VOLA supported INTERVALS on the "Memory Palace Tour 2025".

VOLA's defining 2021 album "Witness" was a sonic assault that captured their signature blend of thoughtful labyrinthine narratives with crushing riffs and experimental sophistication. Heavy/quiet and dark/light were combined with elements of tech-metal, progressive alt-rock, electronica, and stadium-sized choruses.

They've since wrapped up several tours of the U.S., with several venues upgraded due to overwhelming demand, as well as sold-out shows in New York, Chicago and the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles. Their first tour of Canada resulted in sold-out shows in Toronto and Montreal, and they rounded off the continent with triumphant South American shows in Mexico, Brazil, and a sold-out show in Chile.

The quartet — Asger Mygind (vocals/guitar),Martin Werner (keys),Nicolai Mogensen (bass) and Adam Janzi (drums) — has been one of Europe's most exciting metal bands in recent years, catapulting them on to the international stage. They've become a formidable live draw that has seen them also tour with Devin Townsend, including playing the Royal Albert Hall in London. They've also opened for EVANESCENCE and played festivals such as ArcTanGent (U.K.),Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Tuska (Finland),Roskilde (Denmark),Copenhell (Denmark),CL Prog (Chile) and more.

VOLA's strength has always been combining a multitude of ideas within a single song, packing it in with a grandiose power that can be as ferocious as it can be delicate.

Known for their innovative approach to progressive metal, VOLA continues to captivate audiences with their blend of intense rhythmic complexity and poignant lyrical narratives. With this perpetual evolution, the pressure doesn't consume them. "There is always the pressure of continuing to climb the mountain," reflected Janzi. "Embracing change and whatever new chapters may wait around the corner is a way to make life more enjoyable."