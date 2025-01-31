Watch: IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Performs At 2025 Benefit Concert For Florida's HomeSafe

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain performed at a benefit concert for nonprofit HomeSafe at its annual Classic Rock & Roll Party on January 25 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Video and photos of his appearance can be found below.

Founded in 1979, HomeSafe provides comprehensive programs preventing new cases of family violence, protecting victims of child abuse and domestic violence, and preparing children and families for safer, more productive lives.

HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit. Through its results-driven approach, the organization is a leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized therapeutic group care agencies in the state and the only one in Southeast Florida.

"I fell in love with the whole organization [after being introduced to it around 2005]," McBrain told Sun-Sentinel.com. "I had a wonderful childhood growing up in North London, and I think every child deserves to have caring people around them to nurture their abilities and help them go out and have a fulfilled life."

McBrain also visits the young residents at HomeSafe's residential campuses, and he has previously donated drum sets, guitars, amplifiers, speakers and more to its music room.

"Music is very therapeutic and can help heal all kinds of ailments," the drummer said. "When I sit and talk to the kids, they ask what it's like playing on the road and how I deal with missing my family. They're very sweet and endearing and quite enthralled to know what life is like on a touring band."

Speaking to the Broward Palm Beach New Times, McBrain stated about HomeSafe: "I got involved with HomeSafe about [19] years ago. Tico Torres (of BON JOVI) was actually kind of host of it, but I met him through a lady who kind of set me with the golf tournament for Tico, and then I went to the event and I just fell in love with everybody who worked there at that time. There was such a positive vibe towards the way that people were working for the charity, and then Clarence [Clemons] came on board and we hit it off, and he took me down to meet the children at the West Palm Beach home, and it tugged the old strings of the heart, so, I've supported it ever since."

The 72-year-old Nicko, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. The British musician also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic rock band.

Despite the fact that he is stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he will remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Simon Dawson as its new touring drummer. Dawson is a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION.

McBrain and his wife still live in the same Boca Raton, Florida home they bought in 1989 when Nicko relocated from England.

New Cool Moment unlocked. Nicko McBrain from Iron Maiden coming out of retirement to jam on some Stones tunes. Aside from being a metal legend, he’s a really nice guy who does a lot for charity 🙏🙏

#blessedandgrateful Posted by Joe DeJesu on Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Posted by Debbie Sander on Sunday, January 26, 2025

What an amazing Saturday evening at HomeSafe’s Rock & Roll Gala hosted by Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden Drummer) with an awesome performance by Mike Del Guidice - and the company of awesome friends! Posted by Debbie Sander on Sunday, January 26, 2025