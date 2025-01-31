Three-Fourths Of NIRVANA Reunites For 'FireAid' Set With ST. VINCENT, KIM GORDON, JOAN JETT And VIOLET GROHL

Surviving NIRVANA members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited onstage on Thursday night (January 30) during the FireAid benefit concert to perform several of the legendary grunge band's classic songs. Filling the lead vocal slot vacated by Kurt Cobain's death almost 31 years ago were guest singers St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Violet Grohl, Dave's 18-year-old daughter.

The unannounced performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles opened with St. Vincent singing the "Nevermind" classic "Breed", followed by Gordon on "School", a song from NIRVANA's debut album, "Bleach". Jett then took the stage to sing another "Nevermind" track, "Territorial Pissings", before Violet took over for "All Apologies" from NIRVANA's "In Utero" album.

St. Vincent, Jett and Gordon — along with Lorde — previously fronted a partial reunion of NIRVANA when the band was being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

FireAid was broadcast and streamed live across an impressive range of platforms, including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM's exclusive "LIFE With John Mayer" channel, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. Additionally, select AMC Theatre locations hosted screenings of the event. Serving as the national audio partner, iHeartRadio leveraged its vast network of over 860 radio stations, digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app to amplify the initiative and connect audiences nationwide.

The FireAid benefit concert was produced by Shelli, Irving and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet was the executive producer and Rick Krim was the FireAid talent producer.

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear previously performed together in January 2020 at The Art Of Elysium charity's annual "Heaven" gala at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl, Novoselic and Smear played a five-song set of NIRVANA's hits, with Beck, St. Vincent and Violet Grohl handling lead vocals. "Lithium" featured St. Vincent at the front, with Beck singing "In Bloom" and "Been A Son". Violet joined the group to perform "Heart-Shaped Box" before the set closed out with a performance of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World".