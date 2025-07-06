Watch: JACK BLACK Joined By Rock Star Offspring For 'Mr. Crowley' Pre-Taped Performance At 'Back To The Beginning'

Actor Jack Black made a surprise livestream appearance at the "Back To The Beginning" event on Saturday, July 5, singing his version of Ozzy Osbourne's classic song "Mr. Crowley".

Dressed in a blue-and-white tassled jacket, the Hollywood star — who is one half of the music duo TENACIOUS D with Kyle Gass — took part in a pre-taped music video featuring Roman Morello ("Back To The Beginning" music curator and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello's son) and Revel Ian (ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian's son).

Black and Roman Morello previously performed "Mr. Crowley" in October 2023 as part of 100th-birthday celebrations for Tom Morello's mother Mary Morello. Jack's backing group that day featured Roman on guitar, Japanese drumming prodigy Yoyoka, bassist Roya Feiz on bass and Hugo Weiss on keyboards.

Jack has said in an interview that hearing Ozzy's music for the first time was a life-changing moment for him. "I went to this record store, and I was going to get the new JOURNEY album," he recalled to George Lopez. "I was ten years old or something, and there was this kid who was 14, and he said, 'No, man. You don't want that. Get this,' and he showed me Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz'…It just changed my whole brain, the passion and the darkness and the evil of the music."

On TENACIOUS D's first album, Black included the song "Dio" as a love letter to Ronnie James Dio, who replaced Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH. TENACIOUS D was also featured in DIO's video for the song "Push". In addition, Ronnie appeared in Black and Gass's rock comedy "Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny".

The nine-hour "Back To The Beginning" event, hosted by actor — and Black's "A Minecraft Movie" co-star — Jason Momoa at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom, saw over a dozen bands play at least one BLACK SABBATH or Ozzy Osbourne cover as they paid homage to the SABBATH singer, who has Parkinson's disease.

The concert for Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease several years ago and billed the event as his final on-stage performance, marked the first time original BLACK SABBATH bandmembers — Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — performed together in 20 years.

More than 40,000 fans attended "Back To The Beginning", which also saw performances from Ozzy's solo band, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

In the final segment, Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward performed a set of classic SABBATH songs "War Pigs", "N.I.B.", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid". Osbourne, who had performed from a black-winged throne, was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

At the end of the set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Broadcast live from Birmingham, United Kingdom's Villa Park, those who missed out on being there can still experience this unforgettable moment, with the chance to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.backtothebeginning.com.