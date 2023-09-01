Watch JAMES HETFIELD 'F*** Up' 'You Must Burn!' During METALLICA's Concert In Arlington: 'How Unprofessional'

In a new interview with 98KUPD's John Holmberg, Robert Trujillo spoke about METALLICA's mindset while performing during the "M72" stadium tour, particularly as it relates to the band's two-day concert run in Arlington, Texas, was livestreamed to movie theaters across the globe.

"You've gotta have fun," the METALLICA bassist said. "James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman] and I… It's funny, because prior to the shows in Dallas — these shows were being filmed around the world — and we didn't wanna get caught up in that and feel like we had to sort of change our mindset because we were gonna be on camera. We said, 'You know what? It's all about having fun. Let's go have fun.' And those were two of the best shows up to that point — they were the best shows. Even at the second show, on the Sunday night, James actually forgot a whole section of 'You Must Burn!', the middle section. And at that moment we're all kind of looking at each other, like, 'What's going on?' And he caught up to it afterward — in front of everybody on camera. And I just thought that was so cool, because it doesn't happen much. And for it to happen, and it happened live…"

Trujillo admitted that the episode "was a train wreck in my ears" when it happened. "It was just kind of like we edited this whole piece of it, and then all of a sudden you're thinking, 'Did I mess that up? Oh man. Did I black out? Am I alive? Am I gonna wake up and I'm gonna be in bed?'" he explained. "And, like, 'Whoa.'"

After METALLICA performed "You Must Burn!" in Arlington on August 20, Hetfield acknowledged his mistake, telling the crowd: "I fucked that one up. Sorry. How unprofessional. I left out a whole part. We'll do it at the next show."

METALLICA's two-night stand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington marked the band's first appearance in Texas since November 2021, when the band played before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field.

Last month, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett fumbled the introduction to the band's classic power ballad "Nothing Else Matters" on the first night of the "M72" tour at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. In a fan-filmed clip, the guitarist could be seen plonking out a handful of wrong notes before stopping and holding up his hands in defeat, before declaring to the audience: "Okay, it's the first show... [Laughs] I'm gonna do this intro all over for you guys again. It's just not good enough for myself, and if it's not good enough for myself, it's not good enough for you."

As previously reported, METALLICA drew nearly 80,000 fans to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 25 at the first of the band's two shows at the venue. It was the biggest crowd in the history of the SoCal stadium, which opened in September 2020. The San Francisco Bay Area-based metal legends drew a similarly sized capacity crowd on Sunday, August 27.

Fans purchased more than 156,000 tickets for the two-concert stand, which was part of the "M72" tour.

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, allowing promoters to sell more tickets than usual. And since METALLICA's stage is hollow in the center, there is even more space available to accommodate fans.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's giant ring-shaped stage also includes eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers is anchored by a raised platform that doubles as VIP seating, with eight folding chairs decorated with the black-and-yellow color scheme of the band's new album, "72 Seasons".

The "M72" tour launched in late April in Amsterdam.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert are attending both shows.