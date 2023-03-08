Watch: JANE'S ADDICTION Performs New Song 'True Love' For First Time

JANE'S ADDICTION debuted a new song called "True Love" during the band's March 5 concert in Bakersfield, California. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

It is not presently clear "True Love" — which was reportedly written by singer Perry Farrell, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — will appear on JANE'S ADDICTION's next studio release.

As previously reported, JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro is sitting out the band's shows due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM.

In January, the Farrell-fronted outfit, which completed a fall 2022 U.S. tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS, announced a series of West Coast dates leading up to the band's participation in the Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

Navarro sat out the fall 2022 tour due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Avery. Prior to the latest trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

Last fall, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

Even though JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the tour after Farrell sustained an injury, he still described it "one of the best tours of my life. I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were," he told Alternative Press. "We got to them, and that's the best feeling in the world."