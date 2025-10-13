Watch: JOEY BELLADONNA, JERRY CANTRELL, DEEN CASTRONOVO Among Guests At SAMMY HAGAR's 2025 Birthday Bash

Sammy Hagar's annual Birthday Bash brought a wild mix of rock royalty, surprise guests, and tequila-fueled fun to Cabo Wabo Cantina over a series of concerts on October 7, October 9, October 11 and October 13, as the Red Rocker continued his long-standing tradition of celebrating with fans in Cabo San Lucas.

ANTHRAX frontman Joey Belladonna and JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo took the stage for a cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)". Pop icon Belinda Carlisle performed her massive hit and forever bop "We Got The Beat", dancing and twirling alongside Hagar, adorable as ever and every bit the rock star. Guitar great Stevie Salas joined the duo on stage, adding his signature flair and funk-driven riffs to the performance as the packed house sang and danced along.

Then, Jerry Cantrell, ace guitarist for ALICE IN CHAINS, stepped up for a rare vocal moment, belting out the VAN HALEN classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", which he called one of his all-time favorites. Later in the set, Sammy stunned the crowd with a searing rendition of "Man In The Box", showcasing his incredible range in dropping into a deep, gritty growl that matched the darkness and power of the ALICE IN CHAINS anthem.

The night kept delivering. Lifelong VAN HALEN fan Steve Nowicki, who recently documented a day with Hagar for "The Howard Stern Show", was invited onstage to play guitar on "5150" and "Summer Nights", and to the surprise and delight of the crowd, he absolutely crushed it. From the VIP platform above the stage, Belinda Carlisle was later spotted dancing and singing along to "Why Can't This Be Love".

Throughout the night, Hagar and friends toasted with Santo Tequila, his smooth, small-batch spirit created in partnership with Guy Fieri, keeping the celebration fueled and the good vibes flowing.

Hagar and his powerhouse band — Vic Johnson on guitar, Kenny Aronoff on drums, and Hagar's longtime bandmate, "brother," and fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Michael Anthony on bass — kept fans on their feet all night long. For the lucky few who score tickets through the annual lottery system, it's nothing short of rock 'n' roll heaven: a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see rock legends trading riffs and laughs just a few feet away in the intimate 600-capacity cantina.

Located in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas, Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina is a rockin' paradise serving up authentic Mexican eats, live music, and high-energy vibes all year long.

Sammy plays four shows each year at his Birthday Bash, culminating on his birthday, October 13. The celebration follows the release of his new live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency", which captures the explosive energy of his Las Vegas run at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The record features VAN HALEN classics, deep cuts, and fan favorites, showcasing Sammy alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff.

Fans can catch that same electrifying energy live again when Sammy Hagar's "The Best Of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency returns to Dolby Live in March and September 2026 for 11 shows.