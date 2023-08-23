Watch: JOHN CORABI Plays First Comeback Concert With THE DEAD DAISIES

THE DEAD DAISIES kicked off their summer 2023 North American tour last night (Tuesday, August 22) at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

This past May, it was announced that John Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES. The band's current lineup is rounded out by founder/guitarist David Lowy, along with guitarist Doug Aldrich, drummer Brian Tichy and bassist Michael Devin, the latter of whom is playing with THE DEAD DAISIES for the first time.

THE DEAD DAISIES' setlist for the concert in Lititz included a cover of WHITESNAKE's "Slide It In". Tichy, Devin and Aldrich are all former members of WHITESNAKE.

The setlist for the Lititz concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Resurrected

02. Rise Up

03. Dead And Gone

04. Make Some Noise

05. Miles In Front Of Me

06. Unspoken

07. Face I Love

08. Bustle And Flow

09. Something I Said

10. Lock 'N' Load

11. Born To Fly

12. With You And I

13. Fortunate Son (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover)

14. Mexico

15. Midnight Moses (THE SENSATIONAL ALEX HARVEY BAND cover)

16. Long Way To Go

17. Slide It In (WHITESNAKE cover)

Ten years ago, THE DEAD DAISIES burst on to the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old-fashioned, no-bullshit rock and roll. After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world's biggest rock bands. To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band's previous studio albums have been chosen. The "Best Of" album, which was made available on August 18, includes some of the collective's favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every DAISIES touring setlist. Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included.

THE DEAD DAISIES will play in Vineland, New Jersey on Wednesday (August 23) before heading off to Canada. Late October will see THE DAISIES head back to Japan followed by dates in Europe throughout November and December.

When Corabi's return to THE DEAD DAISIES was first announced, Lowy said in a statement: "It's been an amazing decade with THE DAISIES! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming 'Best Of' album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!"

For a complete list of tour dates, visit TheDeadDaisies.com.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's last two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

Earlier this month, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May that Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"

Last night's enthusiastic crowd in Lititz PA was a great way to kick off the tour!🚀⚡🚀⚡ Thanks for coming along everyone 😘

Check out more in the gallery!🚀❤️🚀

https://thedeaddaisies.com/jumping-box/ Posted by The Dead Daisies on Wednesday, August 23, 2023