KURT COBAIN, JIMI HENDRIX And JIMMY PAGE Among Musicians Featured In AXS TV's 'Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars' Series

AXS TV has partnered with legendary music and culture outlet Spin magazine to present the all-new original listicle series "Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars" — premiering Monday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The 12-episode series on AXS TV is based on the magazine's landmark "100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing" feature curated by Spin founder Bob Guccione Jr. — a detailed listing of the 100 greatest musicians he believes embody what it means to be a true rock star. "Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars" serves up a star-studded, sometimes irreverent and often surprising odyssey, spotlighting trailblazers such as Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Page, Eminem, Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Gwen Stefani, Grace Slick and PERE UBU's David Thomas.

Additionally, the season will feature special "Artist Spotlights" and surprise segments honoring beloved rock stars hailed and revered by their peers such as Sammy Hagar, Brian Wilson and Angus Young; and provide fresh and unique guest commentary from a slate of entertainment icons including Joel McHale, Dee Snider, Stewart Copeland, Carnie Wilson, Steve Vai, Roy Orbison Jr., David Archuleta, Kenny Aronoff, Bruno Major, Bob Mould, Shawn Stockman and U.K. music journalist Kylie Olsson, among others.

"The problem with lists like this is they are invariably B.S. So our prime objective was to make sure we didn't do a B.S. list," says Guccione. "A rock star is, perhaps by definition, undefinable. They just are. They're luminescent. Even when, in some cases, they didn't want to be. I'm excited to bring this list to life with AXS TV! They have a great audience of dedicated and knowledgeable music fans. They'll let us know what they think!"

"We are excited to produce this show with Spin. It has been one the most definitive platforms for music since its inception and this celebration of rock stars is legendary," said Katie Daryl, executive producer of the series and vice president of programming for AXS TV. "We hope that this will be the first of many collaborations moving forward into the future as we continue to partner with more and more music brands."

One of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture, in early 2020 Spin launched a new generation of the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs — at the center of the zeitgeist.

Spin's digital covers include THE BLACK KEYS, Weyes Blood, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly, Ice-T, RÜFÜS DU SOL, RUN THE JEWELS and Kehlani, among others, combined with our signature probing journalism and in-depth interviews, and hit series "5 Albums I Can't Live Without", "Band Jury", "A Day In the Life Of" and "Artist x Artist". Spin Impact features music industry voices on society's pressing issues.

Spin joined forces with Urban Outfitters to release a series of clothing designs, and partnered with Amazon Freevee on a streaming television (FAST) channel. In 2023, the company launched Spin Labs, an incubator for music tech startups to help artists in the quickly changing space, and also launched a licensing program in Japan.