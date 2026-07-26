Watch: JUDAS PRIEST Kicks Off 2026 'Faithkeepers' European Tour At Germany's BOBFEST

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST kicked off their 2026 "Faithkeepers" world tour Saturday night (July 25) at Germany's BOBfest.

The band's 17-song set at Monchengladbach's SparkassenPark included two 1970s classics, "The Ripper" and "Delivering The Goods", which hadn't been performed live since 2019.

The "Faithkeepers" European tour launched less than a year after PRIEST teamed up with Alice Cooper for a 22-city North American co-headlining tour last fall.

PRIEST is continuing to tour in support of its 19th studio album, "Invincible Shield", which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the BOBfest show was as follows:

01. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

02. Metal Gods

03. Breaking The Law

04. The Ripper (first performance since March 21, 2019)

05. The Sentinel

06. Desert Plains

07. Lightning Strike

08. Turbo Lover

09. Steeler

10. Delivering The Goods (first performance since March 21, 2019)

11. Panic Attack

12. Victim Of Changes

13. Halls Of Valhalla

14. Painkiller

Encore:

15. The Hellion / Electric Eye

16. Hell Bent For Leather

17. Living After Midnight

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's 2025 "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the 2025 "Shield Of Pain" tour in the fall of 2024, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".