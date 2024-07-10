Watch: KELLY CLARKSON Covers AEROSMITH's 'Angel'

Kelly Clarkson covered AEROSMITH's 1988 hit "Angel" for the "Kellyoke" segment on today's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

The "American Idol" winner had previously covered several other rock songs during the segment, including AEROSMITH's "Dream On", METALLICA's "Sad But True", WHITESNAKE's "Here I Go Again", BON JOVI's "It's My Life" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun".

Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol". Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This", followed and quickly went to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because Of You".

Clarkson was recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show", three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy Of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.