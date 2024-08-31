Watch: KERRY KING Performs At Iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King's solo band performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado on Thursday, August 29. The show was part of the "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour, which is co-headlined by MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD.

Fan-filmed video of King's performance can be seen below (courtesy of In Agony).

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre is the "only naturally occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world," according to the venue's web site.

Located about 10 miles southwest of Denver, Colorado, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre began hosting concerts in 1908 and has welcomed everybody from classical symphonies and THE BEATLES to John Denver and U2.

Former MACHINE HEAD and VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel, who is a member of King's solo band, took to his Instagram Live on Friday (August 30) to reflect on the experience of performing at Red Rocks. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Most of you probably have not been there, but Red Rocks is an amphitheater, a natural amphitheater in the Denver area, outside of Denver. And it's made inside of this natural rock formation and it's one of the most unique venues that I've ever been to. It sounds amazing. It was like a destination gig on the tour. So people were flying out to the show. So we had a lot of friends in from all over the area to go to the show. And so we wanted to put a lot of emphasis on killing it and being extra on point for this one. So it was cool having all our friends there. And LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON had a bunch of family out. The MALEVOLENCE guys had a bunch of guests out there too. So, yeah, [it was] my first time being there, even watching a show or performing or whatever, first time being there, so [I was] trying to take it all in, trying to see all the nooks and crannies. And it was great. It sounded great on stage. I felt that we had a really strong performance."

Demmel added: "We do a block of a couple of SLAYER songs [during King's set] — 'Raining Blood' goes into 'Black Magic', which was one of my favorite first SLAYER songs. I saw them their first show ever in the [San Francisco] Bay Area. They became my favorite band. They're the reason why I play heavy music. But after finishing playing that song and looking up and into this spectacular view, because it was full by the time we finished that, and it was all the way to the top and it was nice, sun against the clouds and this rock formation, I had to walk off the stage. I was just overcome with the gravity of it all."

King's vocalist Mark Osegueda also took to social media to reflect on the Red Rocks experience. He wrote: "[Thursday] night I fulfilled a career long dream! Ever since I started performing music I have always wanted to play at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre! Well.. Last night it finally happened with Kerry King.

"We had a great set! And the crowd was amazing! It truly was such an incredible experience!

"The whole 'Ashes Of Leviathan' tour featuring LAMB OF GOD, MASTODON, KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE has been amazing! All the bands and their crews have been wonderful! Ours included! So.. A HUGE Thank you to all of them!

"I love all of the incredible experiences and opportunities music has brought to my life! But! Some have that special check this one off of the dream come true list. And.. Playing Red Rocks was one of them! I only hope that I'm fortunate to play there again some day! But! You only walk onto that stage for the first time once! And… Yesterday I did just that!"

The SLAYER guitarist's solo band played its first concert as the support act for LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON on July 19 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The six-week "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joining Kerry in his new band are Osegueda, Demmel, Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

In early May, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show at Reggies in Chicago. In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

KERRY KING launched a European tour on June 3 — King's 60th birthday – in Tilburg, The Netherlands. The trek combined headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", was released in May. All material for the LP was written by the 60-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

