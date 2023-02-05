Watch: KREATOR Plays Special 1985-1990 Set Aboard 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise

Watch: KREATOR Plays Special 1985-1990 Set Aboard 70000 TONS OF METAL CruiseFebruary 5, 2023
On January 30, German thrash metal veterans KREATOR played a very special set aboard this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise consisting of only songs from the band's first five albums: "Endless Pain" (1985),"Pleasure To Kill" (1986),"Terrible Certainty" (1987),"Extreme Aggression" (1989) and "Coma Of Souls" (1990). Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.
Round 11 of 70000 Tons Of Metal sailed from Miami, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas and back from January 30 to February 3 on board the Freedom Of The Seas.
KREATOR's setlist was as follows:
01. Choir Of The Damned (intro)
02. Ripping Corpse
03. Extreme Aggression
04. Riot Of Violence
05. Terrible Certainty
06. Endless Pain
07. Awakening Of The Gods (partial)
08. People Of The Lie
09. Betrayer
10. The Pestilence
11. Some Pain Will Last
12. When The Sun Burns Red
13. Under The Guillotine
14. Terror Zone
15. Tormentor
On January 26, KREATOR tweeted out a photo of a setlist and wrote in the accompanying message: "@70000tons ! We have a VERY special setlist ready for you! KREATOR's 85-90 era only! Maybe if you like it enough we'll make it a habit!"
As previously reported, KREATOR will join forces with Brazilian/American metal legends SEPULTURA for a North American co-headline tour, "Klash Of The Titans", in May and June of 2023. Support on the trek will come from DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD.
KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.
The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.
"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.
KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.
Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.
@70000tons! We have a VERY special setlist ready for you! Kreator’s 85-90 era only! Maybe if you like it enough we’ll make it a habit! pic.twitter.com/zlhAqiy9YJ
— Kreator (@kreator) January 26, 2023
