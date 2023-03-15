Watch: LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Names His Favorite Concerts, Books, Movies, Places And Records

In a new interview with Impericon, LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe was asked to name his top three concerts, books, movies, places, records, inspiring people, things he wishes he had known earlier, tour items and his own songs. Check out his responses in the video below.

Asked to name his favorite places, Blythe said: "Japan, Australia, United States. Those are the top three. They're all very, very different places. That's why I like them. The United States, of course, is home and it's certainly the easiest country to tour in; everything is very convenient there. But I like, especially with somewhere like Japan, it's so culturally different. It's a super-cool place to play. I love going there. And I love going to Australia. Culturally, it's more similar to the United States, but it's a very mellow, laid-back place; it's like being at the beach all the time. But most bands, when you ask them, 'Where do you love touring?', they're gonna say Japan and Australia — at least most American bands."

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Omens", was released in October. The LP is the follow-up to the band's self-titled album, which arrived in June 2020. That effort marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Last December, Blythe told Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series that "the most complicated part" of being in a band like LAMB OF GOD is "trying to make sense of how this has become a career, really. 'Cause we just did it for the love of it," he explained. "That's why we started the band. I never thought it would be a job. I was never, like, 'Oh, we're gonna be rock stars,' or whatever.

"I think the really complicated part of it for me has been navigating the fact that something that I would be doing anyway, which is making music, is navigating how that has become a business," he continued. "And it's not something I'm always entirely comfortable with, to tell you the truth, 'cause I'm just a regular dude. That's why we have management, though; I don't handle the business. But I think that has really been the most complicated thing for me, is realizing that it's a business at this point. Because we employ a lot of people. People were able to buy their families Christmas gifts this year because we employ 'em. [Laughs] It's definitely a band that, it's our art and we love it, but it is a business, and for me, accepting that is strange — it's strange. 'Cause I don't come from the business world. I never had any money. I'm not a rich kid or anything weird like that."

Blythe added: "Just learning to be a professional musician, I guess, is the most complicated part. Writing the music and touring and playing shows and all that shit, that's fun. That's easy for me. Learning the business has been complicated."