Watch LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Sing METALLICA's 'Fight Fire With Fire' With BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL

LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe joined the BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL project — featuring Matt Camacho (FORBIDDEN),Craig Locicero (FORBIDDEN) and Chris Kontos (MACHINE HEAD),among others — at this year's Dynamo Metalfest in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Sunday, August 21 to perform a cover of the METALLICA classic "Fight Fire With Fire". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

In a March 2021 interview with I Ask No One With Kevin Re, Blythe was asked if he ever got any piece of advice from METALLICA's James Hetfield when LAMB OF GOD and METALLICA toured together more than a decade ago. He responded: "James is a cool dude. I got sober on a METALICA tour — I got sober on a METALLICA tour in Australia. And I'll just say that James Hetfield helped me out a lot with that. Actually, four of give guys on METALLICA's crew were sober. Three of us actually got sober on that tour and have been sober to this day. And that was over 10 years ago.

"James is a good dude, man," he reiterated. "The last time I saw James was in Oakland when we took C.O.C. out, and James showed up and played a song with C.O.C. He hung out for a little bit. He had driven a Tesla. He had this super-fast fuckin'… He's like a gearhead. We were backstage at this place in Oakland, and I was, like, 'Woah! That's a fucking expensive-looking car. I wonder whose car that is.' And then somebody [said], 'Oh, that's James's.' And I was, like, 'Duh.' He's a total gearhead.

"He's a good guy, man — a really good guy with a really good heart," Blythe added. "I love him to death."

Randy went on to praise Hetfield's bandmates, saying, "All the guys in METALLICA were nothing but absolutely lovely to us — absolutely lovely. People will be, like, talking [crap] about their later music or whatever. And it's, like, 'Did you write 'Master Of Puppets'? No, you did not. Shut the fuck up.' You know what I mean? Or, 'Did you write any classic records that will go down in rock and roll history? No, you did not. They did. So shut the fuck up.'

"METALLICA does not have to carry anyone out as openers," he continued. "Their shows sell out before the openers are announced. They don't have to do that. They carry bands out that they wanna give a shot [to]. And you're definitely playing to a METALLICA crowd when you [are opening for them], so you've gotta keep that cognizant. These people are there to see METALLICA, so you'd better bring your fucking A-game. But they're super fucking cool. And it's not like when you're backstage where it's, like, 'Oh, METALLICA is over there. Don't look at them,' whatever. It's, like, you see 'em — they're just regular fucking human beings."

LAMB OF GOD's new album, "Omens", will be released on October 7 via Epic Records.