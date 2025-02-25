MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BLINK-182 And DEFTONES To Headline SHAKY KNEES 2025 Festival

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BLINK-182 and DEFTONES will headline the 12th edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival, set to take place September 19-21 at its new home in downtown Atlanta's crown jewel, Piedmont Park. The massive lineup includes VAMPIRE WEEKEND, Lenny Kravitz, returning for his first performance in Atlanta in nearly seven years, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, ALABAMA SHAKES, THE BLACK KEYS, SUBLIME, "Weird Al" Yankovic, THE MARIAS, PUBLIC ENEMY, Lucy Dacus, DEVO, PIXIES, THE BACKSEAT LOVERS, TV ON THE RADIO, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, IDLES and many more for over 50 performances across four stages. Fans can sign up now at ShakyKneesFestival.com to receive an SMS access code for the presale on Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets. 1-Day and 3-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets will be available.

VIP Tickets include access to prime viewing areas at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge between Peachtree and Piedmont Stages with shade, relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase or complimentary beer and water, dedicated food vendors, lockers and mobile charging units available for rent, dedicated hospitality staff and more.

Platinum Tickets provide all VIP amenities, plus exclusive on-stage viewing opportunities at Peachtree Stage, front-of-stage viewing areas at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages, unlimited entry into the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge inside the Park Tavern restaurant with relaxed seating and TVs with live sports, complimentary full-service bar, coffee service and fest-curated lunch, dinner and snacks, daily acoustic performance by a Shaky Knees artist inside the Platinum Lounge, dedicated entry lane and concierge staff, and more.

The Ultimate Ticket Package is an exclusive experience that will bring fans into the inner workings of the festival from a unique vantage point, including on-stage viewing and access to viewing at front-of-house sound board at Peachtree and Piedmont Stages, golf cart transportation, entry into the Artist Village with complimentary beverages, plus one ticket per person to an Official Shaky Knees Late-Night Show of your choice.

For the full list of amenities and all ticket types, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com/Tickets. Layaway plans are available starting at $25 down for a limited time.

