Watch: LAST IN LINE Plays 'Jericho' Record-Release Concert In Las Vegas

LAST IN LINE — the band featuring frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-OZZY OSBOURNE),and original DIO members Vivian Campbell (DEF LEPPARD) and Vinny Appice (ex-BLACK SABBATH) — played a record-release concert for its third studio album, "Jericho", last night (Saturday, April 1) at Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below (courtesy of the RocknForever1 and Tom deBlonk YouTube channels.)

"Jericho" came out on March 31 via earMUSIC.

Despite the past two years of isolation, "Jericho" was produced in the best hard rock tradition with great studio performances of an excellent all-star lineup.

Campbell explains: "With LAST IN LINE, just as we did with DIO, we cut the basic tracks live. It's important for us to capture the energy of the syncopation of playing together in real time — much like the energy of a live show. This record represents the best of both worlds: the spirit of an energetic band performance, and the more reflective and nuanced qualities of our individual performances, too."

Appice says: "All the musical forces of LAST IN LINE are combined here for a super-powerful new record. Press play and put your seatbelts on!!"

Last year, LAST IN LINE surprised with a unique version of THE BEATLES classic "A Day In The Life", which was released on the limited 12-inch silver collector's EP with the same name.

Last summer, Vinny told Metal Rules that LAST IN LINE's third studio album was helmed by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands. LAST IN LINE's first two albums were produced by former DOKKEN and current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson.

The news of LAST IN LINE's partnership with earMUSIC was shared in February 2022 by Appice during an appearance on "Waste Some Time With Jason Green". Vinny also revealed that LAST IN LINE completed recording six more new songs in late January at Danny "Count" Koker's Desert Moon studios in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formed in 2012 by Appice, Campbell and bassist Jimmy Bain — Ronnie James Dio's co-conspirators and co-writers on the "Holy Diver", "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart" albums — LAST IN LINE's initial intent was to celebrate Ronnie James Dio's early work by reuniting the members of the original DIO lineup. After playing shows that featured a setlist composed exclusively of material from the first three DIO albums, the band decided to move forward and create new music in a similar vein.

LAST IN LINE's debut album, "Heavy Crown", was released in February 2016 via Frontiers Music Srl, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. Initially, the release had been preceded by tragedy when Bain unexpectedly died at the age of 68 on January 23, 2016. LAST IN LINE, honoring what they knew would be Bain's wish to keep the band moving, brought in Soussan and committed to sustained touring in support of the album before beginning work on the follow-up release, 2019's "II", which was also made available through Frontiers Music Srl.

In February 2021, Soussan told the "Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged" podcast about the musical direction of the new LAST IN LINE material: "The songs are another progression from the last album — the difference between 'Heavy Crown' and 'II', and now 'II' and whatever this next album is gonna be called. But it's definitely evolved even more; it's gone into even more of an evolution, but we are always trying to keep the characteristics of LAST IN LINE there. I mean, you can't shake those things — you can't shake Vinny's drumming, you can't shake Vivian's playing. And I'd like to say the same thing about myself, and, of course, Andrew."

Some of the early recording sessions for LAST IN LINE's third album took place in January 2020 at Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood, California.