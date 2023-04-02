TAPROOT Shares First New Single In Over A Decade, 'V\CT\M \ PLAY'

Reactivated Michigan hard rock outfit TAPROOT will release its seventh studio album, "SC\SSRS", on September 29 via THC MUSIC/Amplified Distribution. The follow-up to 2012's "The Episodes" was produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, Michigan.

The first single from the LP, "V\CT\M \ PLAY", can be streamed below.

"SC\SSRS" is the musical brainchild of Richards, who recorded and wrote the album over the last decade, first as material for a new TAPROOT release, then with the intention of a solo effort, before coming full circle back to TAPROOT.

Says Richards: "I had written most of this record to be the next TAPROOT release years ago, following 'The Episodes', when some health and other issues arose, we decided to take a break that turned into a longer than anticipated hiatus. After my mother's passing, I decided I needed to record these songs and share them with friends and fans that were interested in hearing what was next. I've spent the last six years doing as much as I could around my personal life to make it happen, and after all of the hard work, the other guys jumped behind me to support and we decided to get it out there and release what is the new TAPROOT record 'SC\SSRS'."

Bassist Phil Lipscomb adds: "Steve had all these great songs recorded that he'd originally written for the next TAPROOT record that he was planning to just release independently as part of his solo project, but we started talking, and I encouraged him that we should just do it as a TAPROOT record and pay it the respect that it deserves. And that's exactly what we did."

TAPROOT has also welcomed new guitarist Taylor Roberts, and the return of original drummer Jarrod Montague, who will join the band for select upcoming shows (with all other shows featuring longtime drummer Dave Coughlin of SPONGE) including the "reunion" appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in September, and the "SC\SSRS" album-release party, which will mark the band's first club show in six years, on September 29 at The Machine Shop, in Flint, Michigan.

TAPROOT also recently announced the release of "Best Of Besides", a 17-track collection of remastered demos and rarities, mastered by Richard Easterling (TANTRIC, ZEN FROM MARS),in stores and digital May 5.

TAPROOT formed in 1997 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and went on to sign to Atlantic Records, releasing their Ulrich Wild-produced (STATIC-X, PANTERA, MINDLESS SELF INDULGENCE) debut album "Gift" in 2000, followed by extensive touring including appearances on Ozzfest 2000 and 2001, and tours with DEFTONES, INCUBUS, PAPA ROACH, SLIPKNOT, MUDVAYNE, DISTURBED and LINKIN PARK.

TAPROOT's sophomore release, "Welcome", their first pairing with legendary producer Toby Wright (ALICE IN CHAINS, METALLICA, KORN, PRIMUS) which Rolling Stone called "a self-preserving transition from new metal to art metal," went on to sell over 500,000 copies and spawn the hit rock singles "Poem", which peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and "Mine", helping propel "Welcome" to over 50 million digital streams. The band continued heavy touring with ALIEN ANT FARM, CHEVELLE, joining DISTURBED on the "Music As A Weapon" tour, and LINKIN PARK. Richards also appeared on the track "P5hng Me A*wy" on LINKIN PARK's 2002 remix album "Reanimation".

2005 saw the release of "Blue-Sky Research", also helmed by Wright, the band's final release for Atlantic, which spawned the hit radio single "Calling", co-written with FAR vocalist Jonah Matranga, and saw the band collaborate with Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS),Nick Hexum (311) and Stephen Carpenter (DEFTONES),with heavy touring again, with the likes of CHEVELLE, STAIND, P.O.D. and FLYLEAF.

TAPROOT released several more full-length studio albums, including 2008's "Our Long Road Home" (Velvet Hammer),2010's "Plead The Fifth" (Victory),with the single "Fractured (Everything I Said Was True)" reaching the top 20 on the Active Rock chart, and 2012's "The Episodes", while continuing to tour consistently through 2013, when the band went on an indefinite hiatus, returning only to play a sporadic handful of local Michigan shows, before reforming officially this year.