Watch: LAST IN LINE's ANDREW FREEMAN Performs AC/DC Classics With Tribute Band In Las Vegas

On June 12, LAST IN LINE singer Andrew Freeman played a full set of AC/DC classics with what he called "some of the best musicians in the AC/DC tribute scene" at The Composers Room in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Based in Las Vegas, Freeman is an American rock vocalist and guitarist who has played for a number of bands, most notably punk rock group THE OFFSPRING and hard rock guitarist George Lynch's LYNCH MOB. Freeman is currently the frontman for the hard rock band LAST IN LINE, which features some of the reunited original members of the band DIO.

Freeman joined punk band THE OFFSPRING as a touring guitarist and backup vocalist on their 2008 tour for the album "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace". In 2010, Freeman joined HURRICANE as the lead vocalist, performing a few shows with the band before leaving in 2013. In 2012, Freeman joined the original members of DIO as lead vocalist to form the band LAST IN LINE. LAST IN LINE has released three albums so far: 2016's "Heavy Crown", 2019's "II" and 2023's "Jericho".

Freeman has performed on several tours as the lead vocalist with George Lynch, including a feature on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and a headline show at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California.

In 2018, Freeman started performing as the vocalist for LIES, DECEIT & TREACHERY with Jimmy D'Anda, Mick Sweda and Lonnie Vencent, all of whom are formerly of BULLETBOYS. He also formed a band called DEVIL'S HAND with guitarist Mike Slamer, and in December of the same year, they released a self-titled album.

In 2021, Freeman filled in for FIREHOUSE lead singer C.J. Snare on some tour dates while Snare recovered from abdominal surgery.

In May 2022, Freeman joined GREAT WHITE as the band's lead singer but lasted only five months before he was replaced by Brett Carlisle.