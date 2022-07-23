Watch LITA FORD Perform In Horseheads, New York

Fan-filmed video of Lita Ford's July 22 performance at The L in Horseheads, New York can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube channel DarthNimmer).

This past May, bassist Marten Andersson (STEELHEART, LIZZY BORDEN, LYNCH MOB) officially joined Lita's touring band. Andersson replaced longtime Lita bassist Marty O'Brien who recently became the touring bassist for DAUGHTRY.

Lita said: "Marten brings to the stage a sound and high-energy dynamic style of bass guitar playing like a freight train hauling thunder through a hurricane."

Andersson added, "For those of you who haven't heard, Yessss I have indeed joined the Lita Ford band. I am super excited to join these awesome musicians and kind souls: Lita Ford, Patrick Kennison, Bobby Rock, and the great team around them. Can't wait for the upcoming tour dates and to get out and rock!"

He added: "My special thanks to my dear friend and long time Lita bass player Marty O'Brien for making this transition so easy and smooth. Good luck in DAUGHTRY brother. I will of course miss my STEELHEART bros (and all you Steeles out there) but I am planning to stay in your lives and I know STEELHEART will continue to slay without me and be better then ever."

Marty said: "Welcome to the Lita Ford family; Marten Andersson on the bass! Not only a fantastic bass player, but also a great guy and a dear friend of mine! #MartenRules."

Lita recently completed recording her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison and drummer Bobby Rock.

In January 2021, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Six years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.