Watch: LIVING COLOUR Performs 'Cult Of Personality' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LIVING COLOUR was the musical guest on last night's (Thursday, October 2) episode of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The band played its breakthrough single "Cult Of Personality" during a week's worth of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" tapings from host Jimmy Kimmel's native Brooklyn, New York. It marks Kimmel's first full week of shows since returning from suspension.

"Cult Of Personality" is a pointed, politically charged tune which opens LIVING COLOUR's debut album, 1998's "Vivid". The track includes audio snips of political speeches and references to John F. Kennedy, Gandhi, Stalin and Mussolini, and it became LIVING COLOUR's signature tune and the accompanying music video was an MTV hit. A searing indictment of politicians that readily addressed the concerns of an electorate during the mudslinging Bush-Dukakis presidential campaign, "Cult Of Personality" hit No. 13.

In an April 2024 interview with "The Logan Show", LIVING COLOUR singer Corey Glover stated about "Cult Of Personality": "I think if it weren't for that song, I'd be working for UPS. How about that? If it weren't for that song and the evergreen nature of that song, because it seems like every so often it pops up in very interesting places — with CM Punk or the video games or 'Guitar Hero' or even within the political discourse, where people use it and quote it on newscasts. It has a weird sort of continuing life that I am very happy and very grateful that it exists."

"Vivid" went on to become the first album by an all-black rock band to win a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance" and the video for "Glamour Boys" was the first to be closed captioned for the hearing impaired.

LIVING COLOUR disbanded in 1995 but reunited in 2000. (Original bassist Muzz Skillings left the group in 1992 and was replaced by Doug Wimbish.)

LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid's new solo album, "Hoodoo Telemetry", will be released on October 3 via Artone / The Players Club Records.