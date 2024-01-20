  • facebook
Watch: MACHINE HEAD Kicks Off 2024 North American Tour In San Francisco

January 20, 2024

MACHINE HEAD kicked off the "Slaughter The Martour" North American tour last night (Friday, January 19) with a hometown show at the Warfield in San Francisco, California. Support on the trek, which will conclude on February 24 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, is coming from L.A.'s FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Fan-filmed video of the San Francisco concert can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the MACHINE HEAD show was as follows:

01. Imperium
02. Ten Ton Hammer
03. Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate
04. Aesthetics Of Hate
05. Old
06. Locust
07. Take My Scars
08. No Gods, No Masters
09. Is There Anybody Out There?
10. Slaughter The Martyr
11. Darkness Within
12. Now We Die
13. From This Day
14. Davidian
15. Halo

Last April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15, 2023 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9, 2023.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

MACHINE HEAD has scheduled a number of festival appearances this summer, a decade after frontman Robb Flynn swore off festival performances, admitting that he and his bandmates were "burnt out on them". Flynn's apparent change of heart came after MACHINE HEAD played a special secret set at the 2022 edition of the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air and made a headlining appearance at the 2023 Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

Yeeeeeessss!! 🤘🏼🤘🏼

Posted by Matt Dee on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

