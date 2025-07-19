Watch: MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Celebrates 58th Birthday In Athens, Greece

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn celebrated his 58th birthday with a special bash Friday night (July 18) at Gazarte in Athens, Greece. Flynn, whose actual 58th birthday is on Saturday (July 19),played a set of cover songs — among them classic tracks from METALLICA, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN and SEPULTURA — with a band that included Jimmy Rokko (SCAR OF THE SUN) on guitar/vocals, Nick Velentzas (ACID RAIN) on drums, Johnny Thermos (THE SILENT WEDDING) on keyboards and Vageliss Karzis (WOLFHEART) on guitar.

Earlier today, Flynn shared some fan-filmed video of last night's event (see below),and he included the following message: "My Bday Bash last night in Athens was absolutely mind blowing. I'm still processing it all. Such an absolutely jaw droppingly amazing crowd, it really was an incredibly special night. Much love Athens.

"Wanna give a massive shout out to the band members who jammed with me, everybody's brought their A-game, and came in so prepared and so well-versed and flexible, it really was an absolute pleasure jamming with all of these fine gentlemen. Give a shout out to Nick on the drums @nickvell Thanasis on the bass @thanasistbalexis Jimmy Rokko on guitar/vox @jimmyrokko John on the keys @johnnythermos WOLFHEART guitarist Vaggelis on guest guitar @vaggelis.k Simos on guest guitar @simosxal the might Seth from SEPTICFLESH @sethsiroanton and Kostas on guest vocals @ and Mirando on guest vox @papahead72 . Thank you to the promoter @madeofstoneprods and @gazarte for hosting me Lastly, I gotta give a MASSIVE shout out to my man Simos… This whole crazy dream of mine of having a birthday bash in Athens Greece would not have been possible without the hard work, massive effort, and organizational mastermind of this dude, thank you so much for putting this all together brutha.

"Should we do this again next year? Maybe in a different city?"

MACHINE HEAD kicked off its summer 2025 European tour on June 28 at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway. Playing guitar for MACHINE HEAD at the show was the band's longtime producer Zack Ohren, who was filling in for Reece Alan Scruggs. Scruggs announced earlier last month that he would sit out MACHINE HEAD's summer 2025 European tour in order to stay home with his father, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Filling in for Scruggs at some of MACHINE HEAD's other European shows is Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED),who was a member of MACHINE HEAD for five years before exiting the group last year.

Kiełtyka, who joined MACHINE HEAD's lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019, left the Flynn-fronted act in February 2024 and was replaced by Scruggs, who has previously filled in for Vogg on a couple of tours.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

MACHINE HEAD's eleventh studio album, "Unatoned", came out in April via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The LP was recorded at Robb's Jam Room, Sharkbite Studios and Drop Of Sun Recording between July 2023 and December 2024. The album was produced by Flynn, as well as Zack Ohren, who was also responsible for the engineering. The mixing and mastering was handled by Colin Richardson and Chris Clancy at Audioworks UK, and the mastering of the record was handled by Ted Jensen and his assistant Justin Shturtz. The only exception was the track "Landscape Of Thorns" which was produced by Flynn and Joel Wanasek who was also in charge of mixing the single alongside Zack Ohren. MACHINE HEAD once again tapped Seth Siro Anton to create the album artwork.

Last November, MACHINE HEAD released "These Scars Won't Define Us" as the first single from "Unatoned".

The rest of MACHINE HEAD's lineup consists of bassist Jared MacEachern and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT).