Watch: MANOWAR Joined By Former Members EVANDRO 'E.V.' MARTEL And MARCUS CASTELLANI On Stage In Brazil

According to Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, two ex-MANOWAR members, guitarist Evandro "E.V." Martel and drummer Marcus Castellani, joined their former band on stage last night (Saturday, September 23) at Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil to perform the song "Warriors Of The World United". Appearing with them and MANOWAR bassist Joey DeMaio was singer Cleber Krichinak, who was previously a member of the Brazilian MANOWAR tribute band KINGS OF STEEL, alongside Martel and Castellani.

Castellani joined MANOWAR in November 2017 as the replacement for original MANOWAR drummer Donnie Hamzik, who returned to the group in 2010. Castellani toured with MANOWAR until 2019, when he was replaced by Anders Johansson, formerly of HAMMERFALL.

When Castellani's addition to MANOWAR was first announced, he said in a statement: "I grew up listening to the iconic bands that made metal as we know it today — and of course MANOWAR was one of them. Scott Columbus has been my greatest inspiration; the unique power in his playing and his massive sound were amazing — but, more importantly, he taught me that emotion and the right feeling are equally important components to make a drummer truly outstanding."

Martel joined MANOWAR in January 2019 as the replacement for longtime MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan. In July 2022, Logan was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Last year, Martel announced that he would be taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons". He has since been replaced by metal shred legend Michael Angelo Batio.

A musician since the age of 8 and devoted MANOWAR fan, E.V. reportedly knows every MANOWAR song ever recorded, and his style was previously described as "a mix of all previous MANOWAR guitarists combined with his own metallic burning."

MANOWAR's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour 2023" celebrates the band's over-four-decades-long career and iconic albums such as "Battle Hymns", "Into Glory Ride", "The Triumph Of Steel" and "Warriors Of The World".