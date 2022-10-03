Watch METALLICA And Country Singer MICKEY GUYTON Rehearse 'Nothing Else Matters' Ahead Of GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL

Country singer Mickey Guyton joined METALLICA on stage on September 24 at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park to perform the band's classic power ballad "Nothing Else Matters". On Sunday (October 2),Guyton took to her Twitter to share a video of her rehearsing with METALLICA for the Global Citizen appearance and discussing the collaboration on the night of the big event. In the clip, she can be seen saying: "I've listened to METALLICA as a little girl. I went and saw METALLICA at the Bridgestone Arena in 2012. And now I'm singing on stage at Global Citizen with motherfuckin' METALLICA. And I just… I've said a lot of words, but I don't have words to describe all those words. So I am just so excited. God is good."

"Finally a real singer," METALLICA frontman James Hetfield quipped while introducing Guyton, who belted through the song's verses and shared vocal lines with Hetfield on the track's chorus.

Professionally filmed video of Guyton's performance with METALLICA, which did not appear in the original rebroadcast, was uploaded to the Global Citizen YouTube channel on Friday (September 30) and can now be seen below.

After the concert, the 39-year-old gave METALLICA a shoutout on her social media channels. "There are no words," she captioned several pictures of the collaboration. "I'm just grateful."

Guyton previously covered "Nothing Else Matters" on the 2021 tribute album "The Metallica Blacklist", which celebrated the 30th anniversary of METALLICA's classic 1991 self-titled record. Guyton was one of ten singers or groups who sang "Nothing Else Matters" for the album. Aside from her, Elton John, MY MORNING JACKET and Chris Stapleton also recorded versions of the same song.

Global Citizen Festival: NYC was hosted by Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who introduced METALLICA as "the greatest rock band in the world."

METALLICA kicked off the eight-song set off with "Creeping Death" and closed it with "Master Of Puppets", which recently saw new life after its inclusion in season four of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things". The popularity of the 1986 song brought it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever in the band's lengthy career.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Creeping Death

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Enter Sandman

04. Sad But True

05. The Unforgiven

06. Wherever I May Roam

07. Nothing Else Matters (with Mickey Guyton)

08. Master Of Puppets

Last year, METALLICA's music video for "Nothing Else Matters" surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It was the first METALLICA track to reach the milestone.

The "Nothing Else Matters" video, which was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 METALLICA documentary "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica". The clip is perhaps best remembered for a scene where Lars Ulrich throws darts at a poster of WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

"Nothing Else Matters" reached position No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart as well as top-ten positions on many European charts.

"Nothing Else Matters" was featured as a playable track in the music video game "Guitar Hero: Metallica" and has been covered over 40 times by a host of different artists, including STAIND, Shakira, Bif Naked, Macy Gray, DIE KRUPPS, REV THEORY and APOCALYPTICA.

A never-heard-before, totally new and different version of "Nothing Else Matters" appears twice in Disney's movie "Jungle Cruise".