Watch: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Shows Off His Guitar Collection

In the latest episode of Gibson TV's "The Collection", host Mark Agnesi is in Los Angeles, California to explore Kirk Hammett's impressive guitar collection.

For over 40 years, Hammett has been holding it down as the lead guitarist of METALLICA, inspiring generations of players to pick up the guitar. With over 125 million albums sold and sold-out stadium shows worldwide, you can bet Kirk has acquired a guitar collection fit for rock royalty. Join Agnesi to get an insider's look at Kirk's legendary guitar collection in the latest episode of Gibson TV's "The Collection". What you are about to see might shock you, and once you get a glimpse, nothing else will matter…

Watch as Hammett discusses his incredible journey with guitars, starting with how a job at Burger King led him to purchase his first Gibson Flying V, which he still plays today, and how it helped shape his iconic sound. Kirk talks about his legendary acquisition of "Greeny," Peter Green's famous 1959 Les Paul, and shares stories about owning some of the rarest Gibson guitars ever made, including a 1963 Gibson Explorer from the first production run.

Get an inside look at some of the guitars he owns, including a selection of 1958 and 1959 Les Pauls, and the guitars Kirk used to write his most iconic riffs and solos from "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning" and the Black Album.

He also reveals the rare guitars he's still hunting for and reflects on what it means to return to Gibson as an artist. If you've ever wanted to know which guitars Hammett plays and see the guitars that he used to write your favorite METALLICA tracks, this is your chance!

Chapters:

0:00 Introducing Kirk Hammett

0:45 Interview - Kirk's first memories of guitar

10:42 - 1952 Les Paul Goldtop

14:05 - 1960 Les Paul TV Special

16:42 - 1956 Les Paul Custom

19:50 Interview (cont'd) - guitars used on Metallica albums and collecting guitars

24:19 - 1958 Les Paul Standard

28:10 - 1958 Les Paul Custom

31:08 Interview (cont'd) - Playing Bob Rock's sunburst Les Paul

33:50 - 1958 Les Paul Standard

37:35 Interview (cont'd) - Buying "Greeny"

43:35 - 1959 Les Paul Standard "Greeny"

50:55 - 1959 Les Paul Standard

55:02 - 1960 Les Paul Standard "Sunny"

57:26 Interview (cont'd) - A love of Korina Flying Vs

58:43 - 1957 Korina Flying V Prototype

01:02:26 - 1963 Korina Explorer™

01:07:27 - 1979 Flying V

01:13:30 Interview (cont'd) - Collecting Flying Vs

01:18:16 - 1972 Medallion Flying V

01:22:12 Interview (cont'd) - What Kirk looks for when buying vintage guitars

01:26:08 - 1959 ES-335TD

01:30:53 - 1955 ES-295

01:34:00 Interview (cont'd) - How Kirk designed his first signature ESP guitar

01:37:10 - ESP KH-1 "Joker"

01:41:15 Interview (cont'd) - Kirk on returning to Gibson as an artist

01:44:15 - 1964 J-180 Everly Brothers

01:47:16 Interview (cont'd) - Talking about guitars forever