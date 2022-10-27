Watch: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Talks About His Love Of Horror In New Episode Of 'Metal And Monsters'

Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker's award-winning, worldwide online network, has released the second episode of "Metal And Monsters", the network's first show dedicated to the worlds of heavy metal and monster culture.

In the first-ever "Metal And Monsters" Halloween special, host Count D (a.k.a. ROB ZOMBIE bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery) sits down with METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett to discuss monsters, metal, and horror memorabilia. Featuring photos from the films that helped shape his love of horror, Kirk and Count D share talk about their love of films, including "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", "The Exorcist" and "Nosferatu".

Throughout the 60-minute episode, viewers are also treated to different segments that explore the worlds of monsters and metal mania. In a segment titled "Tunes From The Crypt", Count D revisits TYPE O NEGATIVE's landmark album "October Rust" and gives fans a chance to win some exclusive prizes!

And there's more! In a new episode of "Terror Trek", Count D takes the monster squad on a field trip to "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California to visit creative director John Murdy and learn the process of how the "Halloween Horror Nights" mazes are designed and constructed.

But that's not all! In a historical piece titled "Exhumed From The Tomb", Count D sits down with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante to explore the band's 40-year history.

Filmed on location in downtown Los Angeles, the backdrop for "Metal And Monsters" is the historic 2,000-seat Los Angeles Theatre. Constructed in 1930, Charlie Chaplin helped fund the completion of the building so it would be ready to premiere his film "City Lights" in January of 1931. After closing its doors in 1994, the Los Angeles Theatre sat vacant for many years until serving as a film and television location for productions including "Man On The Moon", "Charlie's Angels", "Mad Men" and "The Lords Of Salem".

Hammett released a coffee table book in 2012 called "Too Much Horror Business" that featured photos of his extensive collection of monster and horror memorabilia. He displayed a portion of his collection in the "Kirk's Crypt" exhibition during the 2012 and 2013 Orion Music + More festivals. The METALLICA guitarist is also known as the Fear FestEvil horror convention organizer.

Hammett previously stated about the parallels between horror movies and heavy metal: "Heavy metal and horror movies come from the same sources, they come from the same seeds, they have a lot of the same imagery and subject matter and whatnot. And for myself, part of the appeal of horror movies is coming in contact with my own mortality but not having to pay the price. Or, like, reliving a death or something without having to go through the actual experience. Bringing yourself to a point where you're maybe in a state of fear, but for your own pleasure."

He continued: "Watching a good horror movie makes my adrenaline go. And for me, it's great, it's the ultimate. I mean, some people like action films. Me, [I like] horror movies."