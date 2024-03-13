Watch: MIKE PORTNOY And JORDAN RUDESS Perform DREAM THEATER's 'The Spirit Carries On' On 2024 'Cruise To The Edge'

DREAM THEATER members Mike Portnoy (drums) and Jordan Rudess (keyboards) performed the band's song "The Spirit Carries On" with Charlie Griffiths (HAKEN) and That Joe Payne (vocals) aboard the juist-completed 2024 edition of the Cruise To The Edge sailing out of Miami, Florida March 8-13 on the Norwegian Pearl. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Last month, DREAM THEATER officially commenced work on its sixteenth studio album. The upcoming effort will mark the progressive metal legends first LP since the return of Portnoy last October.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

In January, Petrucci told GuitarWorld.com editor-in-chief Michael Astley-Brown that he and his DREAM THEATER bandmates were "looking forward to" working on new music.

"It's really exciting to have [Portnoy] back in the band," John said. "We started the band together. I talked [earlier in the interview] about being 18 at Berklee [College Of Music]; that's where we met. And we've been friends ever since. So, having him back in the band is really special to all of us. I know he's really excited as well."

Portnoy attended DREAM THEATER's concert in March 2022 at Beacon Theatre in New York City. It was the first time he witnessed his then-former bandmates perform live since his exit from the iconic progressive metal outfit nearly 14 years ago.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".