Watch: MIKE PORTNOY Performs With BLUE THUNDER Drumline At SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Game

Former DREAM THEATER and current THE WINERY DOGS drummer Mike Portnoy performed with the Blue Thunder drumline at the Seattle Seahawks game on September 24. Video of his appearance can be seen below.

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Portnoy wrote: "What a blast it was playing with the Blue Thunder Drum Line at the Seattle Seahawks game! It's not everyday you get to play some 7/8 grooves at an NFL game in front of 65,000 people!! ; )

A couple of hours after the event, Portnoy shared a few photos via his social media, and he captioned the post: "Absolutely insanely cool experience today playing with the Blue Thunder Drumline at todays Seattle Seahawks game… Played a few songs with the whole Drumline and then at the 2 minute warning before halftime, they spontaneously threw me a Drum Solo too! (No pressure, only on the Jumbotron in a football stadium in front of 65,000 people )

"Huge thanks to Keith Rousu and everybody with Blue Thunder for the warm welcome and thanks to Brandon Wright for setting me up with such a cool experience!"

Seahawks Blue Thunder is the heartbeat of the fans. This high-energy entertainment drumline was established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage. Some of the more prominent guests who have performed with the Blue Thunder include: Alan White (YES, JOHN LENNON, GEORGE HARRISON),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),David Garibaldi (TOWER OF POWER),Byron McMackin (PENNYWISE),Mike Derosier (HEART),Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE),Steve Smith (JOURNEY, VITAL INFORMATION),Yuri Ruley (MXPX),Matt Cameron (PEARL JAM, SOUNDGARDEN),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE) and Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).