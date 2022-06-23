Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Throws Ribs Into The Crowd During Washington, D.C. Concert

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee threw ribs and beer into the crowd during last night's (Wednesday, June 22) "The Stadium Tour" concert at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

As was the case at the previous three shows of "The Stadium Tour", Lee once again defied doctor's orders — despite sustaining four broken ribs — to take part in the CRÜE's long-awaited return to the stage with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Last night's performance in front of about 40,000 fans also marked the second of the first four dates disrupted by rain and lightning. CRÜE's headlining concert followed a 90-minute wait until the lightning — but not the rain — ceased.

After playing three songs with his bandmates, Lee told the crowd that he had broken four ribs, and his doctor told him he couldn't perform. He also took the opportunity to have some fun with the audience, bringing out what appears to be a roasting pan full of beer cans and ribs, which he then proceeded to throw into the crowd.

Lee was replaced for the remainder of the set by Tommy Clufetos, who plays drums in Ozzy Osbourne's live band and who sat behind the kit for BLACK SABBATH on the legendary heavy metal act's final tour. Lee briefly returned later in the night to play piano on "Home Sweet Home".

Last Friday, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx praised Tommy for "beasting" through the first five songs of the band's set a day earlier in Atlanta, writing on Twitter: "The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle. We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?"

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The next show on the trek is scheduled to take place Friday night (June 24) at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.