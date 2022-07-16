Watch: MUDVAYNE Performs At Michigan's UPHEAVAL Festival

Fan-filmed video of MUDVAYNE's entire July 15 performance at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan can be seen below.

MUDVAYNE and ROB ZOMBIE will embark on the "Freaks On Parade" tour this summer. Support on the trek will come from STATIC-X and POWERMAN 5000.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek kicks off on July 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms. MUDVAYNE is Gray, Greg Tribbett (guitar, backing vocals),Matthew McDonough (drums, synthesizer) and Ryan Martinie (bass).

Gray has spent the past 16 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away nearly four years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.