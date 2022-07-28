Watch: MUDVAYNE Singer Falls Off Stage While Singing 'Not Falling'

MUDVAYNE singer Chad Gray fell off the stage while performing the song "Not Falling" during the band's concert in Tampa, Florida Tuesday night (July 26).

Fan-filmed video of the incident shows the 50-year-old Gray taking a tumble while singing the eighth song of MUDVAYNE's set at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of the group's co-headlining U.S. tour with ROB ZOMBIE, dubbed "Freaks On Parade". To his credit, he continues singing the rest of the verse as a roadie rushes in to check on him and is apparently reassured that the vocalist suffered no injuries in the process.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek kicked off on July 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21. Support on the trek is coming from STATIC-X and POWERMAN 5000.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms. MUDVAYNE is Gray, Greg Tribbett (guitar, backing vocals),Matthew McDonough (drums, synthesizer) and Ryan Martinie (bass).

Gray has spent the past 16 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away more than four years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.