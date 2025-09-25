Watch: NEIL TURBIN Performs Early ANTHRAX Classics In São Paulo During 'Armed And Dangerous 40' Latin American Tour

Fan-filmed video of former ANTHRAX singer Neil Turbin, who sang on the band's debut album, 1984's "Fistful Of Metal", performing with his solo group on September 21 at Manifesto Bar in São Paulo, Brazil during his "Armed And Dangerous 40" Latin American tour can be seen below.

Turbin performed and recorded with ANTHRAX on the original demo recordings and "Fistful Of Metal". He wrote the lyrics to all songs on that LP with exception of the cover of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen", and also has writing credits on five of the seven songs on the band's "Armed And Dangerous" EP, as well as two songs on "Spreading The Disease".

Regarding his decision to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Armed And Dangerous", Turbin told Almost Human: "We're here in this timeframe, and it's 'Armed And Dangerous''s 40th anniversary. I don't know if anybody else is celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'Armed And Dangerous', but these are my songs and I was part of the band, writing the song. I guess they liked my song so much that they had another singer sing it after I left, and also they named the album after my song."

As for his approach to performing the early ANTHRAX material, Turbin told Metal Musikast: "All I can say is that I'm gonna play 'Armed And Dangerous', I'm gonna play these songs the way that I wrote them and the way that I wanna present them. So some of the songs are in a heavier direction and more double bass, more screaming, more ripping and tearing on the guitars. So I don't think that's a bad thing for the fans. 'Cause there's some songs that, the tempos are a little slow, it's a little sluggish. You might get up and have a beer, go to the bathroom during some of those songs 'cause they're kind of sleepy at times. So I wanted to make sure that no songs are sleepy, nothing is dragging. And I went through every single song to bring it to a level where, how do we make this song the best song? I went to every song, broke it down. There's a software called Moises app, and you can isolate every track. So I went back and listened to, what are the guys playing on every track? What are we playing on bass guitar on this song? Just to hear what's going on. And it's, like, 'Really? That's what they're playing?' Because I'm re-recording all the songs. So I wanted to understand, kind of reverse-engineer and do it and keep it true to the originals. So we didn't wanna change anything just for the sake of changing it — only where it needed to be changed, where it was necessary. So that's the level of detail that I'm putting into recording the songs and reworking them. But also this goes into the live show as well. So it's very important to know that, because what you're getting is something even better than what was recorded. And the band really interprets it well and understands that. And on an energy level, it's really that kind of energy."

After the interviewer noted that Turbin sometimes doesn't get the recognition he deserves for helping establish ANTHRAX in the band's early years, Neil said: "I wrote 'Armed And Dangerous'. That was something that I created. I wrote 'Metal Thrashing Mad'. That was my lyrics and melody and idea. I wrote 'Deathrider'. I wrote 'Gung-Ho'. I copywrote [sic] it with the Library Of Congress, with the government of the United States, because I wrote the songs and I wrote them while I was in ANTHRAX. So that was representative of my writing and what I contributed to the band, part of it. And because of 'Fistful Of Metal', that helped launch the career of ANTHRAX into the 'Big Four' [of 1980s thrash metal]. So regardless of what opinions of the band might be, and they wanna play rap music or they wanna play hip-hop or whatever they're doing, playing other people's music, that's fine. Whatever direction they take, that's fine too. I mean, that's their prerogative and their option."

ANTHRAX has had a number of vocalists — including Turbin, Joey Belladonna, Dan Nelson and John Bush — over the last 44 years, with guitarist Scott Ian and drummer Charlie Benante remaining the sole bandmembers who have appeared on every one of the group's studio albums.

Turbin sang on ANTHRAX's debut LP, 1984's "Fistful Of Metal", before getting booted and being replaced by Belladonna. Belladonna performed on four ANTHRAX albums, including the fan favorite "Among The Living" (1987) before he himself was fired over creative and stylistic differences. Bush fronted ANTHRAX between 1992 and 2005 but was sidelined when the band reunited with Belladonna for a 20th-anniversary tour. When that collapsed, and relationships disintegrated with next frontman Nelson, Bush returned for a time before Belladonna took the job back in 2010.

In a 2009 interview with VoltageMedia.com.au, Turbin stated about his departure from ANTHRAX: "I was a member of ANTHRAX from August 1982 up until August 1984. I was a member of ANTHRAX for exactly two years. The reason I left… well, there were a number of things, actually. The whole relationship started to deteriorate after a while, there was definitely backstabbing from certain people who chose to hang around with other people instead of focusing in the band. I was into metal… focused on music while Scott Ian [guitar] and Charlie Benante [drums] formed an alliance, and Dan Spitz [guitar] just followed. In a matter of months, it was simply a case of them versus me. It was very difficult to deal with them, because it was obvious that we wouldn't get along and they were also more interested in other things than music… at least back then. We didn't establish a trusted friendship within the band, that's for sure."